Sept 28 National promises to cut emissions are expected to cap global warming more than previously expected by the end of the century, an analysis by the Climate Interactive group showed, according to a New York Times report on Monday.

If emissions continue at current levels, global warming would reduce to about 6.3 degrees Fahrenheit, instead of the 8.1 degree level previously expected, the analysis showed.

(Source: nyti.ms/1YK2kcS) (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)