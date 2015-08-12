Aug 12 Following is a table showing that developed nations' plans for combating
climate change fall well short of cuts outlined by scientists to avert the worst of global
warming.
Current pledges by developed nations will cut emissions to 9.0 billion tonnes, a fall of 26
percent from 12.2 billion in 2010. The pledges apply for 2030 except for the U.S. plan, which
runs to 2025. That leaves room for deeper U.S. cuts by 2030 that could push the total reduction
to about 30 percent.
A 2014 report by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicated that
rich nations that made up the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in 1990
would have to halve emissions by 2030 from 2010 levels to help limit warming to a U.N. goal of
two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Greenhouse gas emissions (millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, including land
use, land use change and forestry):
Country 2010 if base base year planned target implied
emissions halved year for emissions cut year emissions
by pledge (pct) in target
2030 year
Australia 569 284 2005 548 26-28 2030 400
Canada 775 388 2005 789 30 2030 552
European Union (15) 3613 1806 1990 4130 40 2030 2478
Iceland 5 3 1990 5 40 2030 3
Japan 1235 617 2013 1343 26 2030 994
New Zealand 42 21 2005 48 30 2030 34
Norway 28 14 1990 40 40 2030 24
Switzerland 53 27 1990 51 50 2030 26
United States 5907 2954 2005 6223 26-28 2025 4543
TOTAL 12227 6114 13177 9054
SOURCE - Reuters calculations based on national submissions to the United Natioccns.
NOTES - Many nations are unclear about how they will account for changes in land use, including
forests that soak up emissions. Turkey, an OECD member in 1990, has not yet submitted its plan.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Gareth Jones)