By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 30 Plans by about 150 countries to
curb greenhouse gas emissions will slow climate change this
century and keep alive a goal of limiting a rise in temperatures
to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), the United Nations said
on Friday.
The national strategies would restrict a rise in world
emissions to the equivalent of 56.7 billion tonnes of carbon
dioxide a year by 2030 - four billion less than expected without
the extra action - from 49.0 billion in 2010, it said.
If fully implemented, plans by nations led by China and the
United States "begin to make a significant dent in the growth of
greenhouse gas emissions", Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N.
Climate Change Secretariat, said in a statement.
The plans, known as Intended Nationally Determined
Contributions (INDCs), will be the building blocks for a U.N.
deal expected at a summit in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to fight
global warming in the years from 2020.
The report, reviewing INDCs submitted by an informal
deadline of Oct. 1, said the "global response to climate change
keeps door open to 2 degree C temperature limit".
Figueres said the INDCs "have the capability of limiting the
forecast temperature rise to around 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9
Fahrenheit) by 2100, by no means enough but a lot lower than the
estimated 4, 5 (7F, 9F) or more degrees of warming projected by
many prior to the INDCs."
Almost 200 governments agreed in 2010 to limit warming to 2C
above pre-industrial times, meaning Paris will have to agree
ways to ratchet up action in coming years. Temperatures have
already gained by about 0.9 degrees C (1.6F).
Friday's report is the most authoritative attempt to sum up
the impact of INDCs in slowing man-made global warming, blamed
for threatening to bring more heatwaves, downpours, species
extinctions, floods and rising sea levels.
Among other findings, it said the INDCs could "bring global
average emissions per capita down by as much as 8 percent in
2025 and 9 percent by 2030" from 1990 levels because a rising
world population would outstrip growth of emissions.
A group of European researchers, Climate Action Tracker, has
said the INDCs imply a temperature rise of 2.7 degrees by 2100.
Less optimistic about action after 2030, a U.S. group of
experts, Climate Interactive, projects 3.5C (6.3F).
Figueres' Secretariat did not formally project a likely
temperature rise by 2100, because most INDCs only stretch to
2030.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)