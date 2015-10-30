* About 150 nations submit climate plans for Paris summit
* Plans to curb rising emissions by about 4 billion tonnes
(Updates throughout with comment from news conference, reaction
from investment and green groups)
By Alister Doyle and Susanna Twidale
OSLO/LONDON, Oct 30 Plans by about 150 countries
to curb greenhouse gas emissions will slow climate change this
century but they need to do more to limit rising global
temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), the United
Nations said on Friday.
Scientists say warming must be kept below 2 degrees by the
end of the century to stave off the worst effects of climate
change such as floods, droughts and rising sea levels.
National strategies would restrict a rise in world emissions
to the equivalent of 56.7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per
year by 2030, four billion less than expected without the extra
action, from 49.0 billion in 2010, it said.
"It is a very good step... but it is not enough," U.N.
Climate Change Secretariat Christiana Figures said during a
presentation of the report in Bonn.
The plans, known as Intended Nationally Determined
Contributions (INDCs), will be the building blocks for a U.N.
deal expected at a summit set for Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11
to fight global warming in the years from 2020.
Figueres' Secretariat did not formally project a likely
temperature rise by 2100, because most INDCs only stretch to
2030 but she said indications from independent analysis showed
the pledged reductions would limit temperatures rises at 2.7
degrees.
Almost 200 governments agreed in 2010 to limit warming to 2
degrees above pre-industrial times, meaning Paris will have to
agree ways to increase action in coming years. Temperatures have
already gained by about 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 Fahrenheit).
Figueres said negotiators in Paris would have to decide how
the INDCs would be enshrined in the new agreement and how to
periodically review the pledges.
"Many countries have been healthily conservative about what
they have put forward," she said, adding that many countries and
particularly China, are likely to achieve greater emission
reductions than the targets they have put forward.
Friday's report is the most authoritative attempt to sum up
the impact of INDCs and was welcomed by financial investment
groups.
"Strong national plans provide the kind of vital market
signals required from policy makers if investors are to curb the
risk of stranded assets in the fossil fuel sector and to make
the huge investments in low-carbon technologies," said Stephanie
Pfeifer, chief executive of the International Investors Group on
Climate Change.
Environmental groups said the report showed the Paris
agreement needs to be a starting point for deeper emission cuts.
"We insist that the Paris Agreement sets up a mechanism to
get countries to further drive down emissions, without delay,"
said Martin Kaiser, head of international climate politics at
Greenpeace.
"The world needs a clear and inspiring signal from Paris
that the game is changing, that all countries are taking climate
science seriously, embracing the full potential of clean,
renewable energy and phasing out fossil fuels," he said in a
statement.
(Editing by Andrew Roche and Jason Neely)