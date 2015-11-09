* Poland has received billions of euros from carbon trade
* Diplomats say Poland should not isolate itself
* Poland says considering legal challenges to agreed law
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Barbara Lewis
WARSAW/BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Poland's bid to
global efforts to slow climate change is likely to struggle to
gain traction as it risks alienating European partners and as
top emitters China and the United States dominate the
international debate.
Ahead of U.N. talks in Paris on a new climate pact, Poland's
president vetoed an amendment to the Kyoto protocol on
greenhouse gas emissions, saying Warsaw needed more time to
assess the economic impact, a gesture the newly elected
government says is just the start.
It says it will oppose any attempt to tighten European Union
climate regulations and has even threatened to start undoing
agreed EU law to reform the carbon market that adds to the cost
of burning fossil fuel.
Poland's economy depends on highly polluting coal and the
country has long opposed EU initiatives to curb carbon
emissions. The conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, elected
last month, has pledged to take an even tougher stance than the
previous centrist government, which was staunchly pro-EU.
The EU agreed last year to cut greenhouse gases by at least
40 percent by 2030, pitting heavy industry against green
business, but PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called last month
for a renegotiation of that deal, saying Poland needed more
coal-based power stations.
"There are decisions that seem sacred, but then, with the
changing world, they are modified," said Piotr Naimski, PiS
politician and a former deputy economy minister responsible for
energy.
He has said that Poland needs special solutions because of
its "unique" coal-based energy sector.
Diplomats, lawyers and analysts, however, say Warsaw has
much to lose by being too radical.
Poland has raked in more than 26 billion euros ($28 bln)
from free pollution allowances and carbon auction revenues over
the 10 years since the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) - on
which permits to burn fossil fuels are bought and sold - was
launched, according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data.
"We are realistic and we are aware that Poland as just one
country will not have an impact on the Paris outcome," said
Grzegorz Tobiszowski, a PiS member with particular
responsibility for the coal sector.
"But we want to draw our partners' attention to the
extraordinary situation of Poland's coal-based economy."
To reinforce the point, PiS wants coal industry trade unions
to accompany the Polish delegation to the climate change talks
in Paris, which start on Nov. 30.
UNITED STAND
EU sources say the president's veto is unlikely to have much
impact, especially as Poland is locked into EU-wide legal
commitments to cut greenhouse gases by 2020 and is on track to
more than meet its requirements.
Given that the entire EU is responsible for less than 10
percent of global emissions, top polluters China and the United
States are more significant in the Paris talks, the sources say.
The EU, to be heard, needs to be united and Poland could
alienate traditional allies who do not wish to be seen as so
radical, diplomats said.
"Poland is addressing its domestic audience. It is not in
its interest to isolate itself diplomatically," one European
diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The Visegrad
countries will not support it."
The Visegrad group includes the Czech Republic, Hungary and
Slovakia, as well as Poland, and they often unite when
negotiating within the European Union.
Those countries have helped Poland to win concessions, such
as free EU pollution allowances, for its coal industry, a major
employer and the source of nearly all Poland's energy.
Poland has long said it needed to avoid regulatory or energy
costs that would damage its competitiveness.
"I wouldn't expect any significant changes in the Polish
government's approach to the EU and international climate policy
but what I do expect is a change in the language," Ilona
Jedrasik, policy officer at environmental law group ClientEarth,
said.
Warsaw plans to continue to block reforms to strengthen the
ETS, which forces more than 11,000 power plants, factories and
airlines in the EU to surrender one carbon permit for every
tonne they emit.
EU sources, though, are sceptical Poland can succeed, for
instance, in challenging the creation of a Market Stability
Reserve, agreed by the EU this year to remove some of the
surplus allowances that have depressed the ETS, although
industry also seeks to challenge different aspects of the market
in court.
Naimski has said Poland could even leave the ETS, but
analysts say they do not see how it could without also leaving
the EU, something even the Eurosceptic PiS does not want.
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)