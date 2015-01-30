ROME Jan 30 The head of the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Friday she hoped Pope Francis'
upcoming message to his flock on the environment would help
galvanize concern about climate change and convince sceptics
that "the science is real".
EPA administrator Gina McCarthy, visiting the Vatican to
discuss climate change, said U.S. President Barack Obama shared
the pope's belief that it was a moral issue because its effects
would be felt most by the poorest and weakest nations.
"The pope knows his own beliefs and I want him to know that
the president is aligned with him on these issues," she told
reporters.
"He (Pope Francis) is really a pastoral influence and ...
there are issues that we can and should face together."
Francis has said he believes that man was primarily
responsible for climate change, and that he hopes a U.N. summit
in Paris in November, due to agree a global pact to limit
greenhouse gases, will take a courageous stand.
His encyclical, the highest form of writing by the leader of
the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church, is due in early
summer.
McCarthy said the United States was not trying to influence
its contents but to "provide information", and was grateful that
Francis, who will visit the United States in September, had
publicised the issue of the environment and climate change.
"The most important thing is that we can ... recognise that
the science is real and really start talking much more about
what actions we can take that are in everybody's best
interests," she said.
The United States is the second largest emitter of
greenhouse gases behind China, and has balked at any global pact
that does not oblige major developing economies such as China
and India to do more to cut their fossil fuel emissions.
The EPA is finalising a set of regulations targeting carbon
emissions and air pollution amid strong resistance from the
Republican-led Congress and industry.
Last month in Peru, about 190 nations agreed on the building
blocks of a global deal amid warnings that far tougher decisions
would be needed in Paris to limit increases in global
temperatures and the consequent rise in sea levels and increases
in floods, desertification and heat waves.
Francis has faulted the Lima conference for not doing enough
about climate change.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey)