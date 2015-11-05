LONDON Nov 5 Renewable energy supply in eight
major economies will collectively more than double by 2030 due
to new national climate and energy plans, according to a study
by the think tank World Resources Institute (WRI).
Total clean energy supply from eight of the world's 10
largest greenhouse gas emitters - Brazil, China, the European
Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico and the United States
-will jump to 20,000 terawatt hours (TWh) from around 9,000 TWh
in 2009.
That is equivalent to India's current energy demand.
"These new renewable energy targets send strong signals to
energy markets and investment circles," said Jennifer Morgan,
Global Director, Climate Program, WRI.
"Combined with the Paris climate agreement, it's clear that
renewable energy is poised to surge forward in the next 15 years
bringing clean and affordable power to millions of people
worldwide."
These economies are among many which have announced new
renewables targets in the past 12 months ahead of a United
Nations' climate conference in Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 to
fight global warming from 2020.
Canada and Russia, which are also among the world's top 10
emitting countries, were not included in the study because they
have not announced post-2020 renewable energy targets.
So far, plans submitted to the U.N. by around 150 countries
to cut greenhouse gases will only slow climate change and not
limit rising global temperatures to two degrees Celsius, a
threshold seen by scientists as avoiding the worst effects of
climate change.
(Editing by Mark Potter)