* Warming already causing widespread impacts-IPCC
* Time running short to avert worst impacts of climate
change
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Governments can keep climate
change in check at manageable costs but will have to cut
greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2100 to limit fast-worsening
risks, a U.N. report showed on Sunday.
The 40-page synthesis, summing up 5,000 pages of work by 800
scientists already published since September 2013, said global
warming was now causing more heat extremes, downpours,
acidifying the oceans and pushing up sea levels.
"There is still time, but very little time" to act at
manageable costs, Rajendra Pachauri, chair of the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), told Reuters.
He was referring to a U.N. goal of limiting average surface
temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) above
pre-industrial times. Temperatures are already up 0.85 C (1.4F).
To get a good chance of staying below 2C, the report says
that world emissions would have to fall to "near zero or below
in 2100." U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will help present
the report in Copenhagen on Sunday.
The study, given authority by the approval of officials from
more than 120 governments in a week of editing, will be the main
handbook for 200 nations which are due to agree a U.N. deal to
combat global warming in Paris in late 2015.
RENEWABLES, NUCLEAR
The report points to options including energy efficiency, a
shift from fossil fuels to wind or solar power, nuclear energy
or coal-fired power plants where carbon dioxide is stripped from
the exhaust fumes and buried underground.
But carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are little
tested. In most scenarios, the report says "fossil fuel power
generation without CCS is phased out almost entirely by 2100".
China, the United States, the European Union and India are
top emitters.
Without extra efforts to rein in greenhouse gas emissions,
"warming by the end of the 21st century will bring high risks of
severe, widespread, and irreversible impacts globally," it said.
"Irreversible" could mean, for instance, a runaway melt of
Greenland's vast ice sheets that could swamp coastal regions and
cities or disruptions to monsoons vital for growing food.
"Fighting climate change is affordable...but we are not on
the right pathway," said Ottmar Edenhofer, a German scientist
who was a co-chair of an IPCC report in March about tackling
climate change.
Deep cuts in emissions would reduce global growth in
consumption of goods and services, the economic yardsstick used
by the IPCC, by just 0.06 percentage point a year below annual
projected growth of 1.6 to 3.0 percent, it said.
"We must act now to reduce dangerous carbon pollution," said
California Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer, chair of the Senate
Environment and Public Works Committee, to avert risks to
health, food supplies, water and infrastructure.
Environmental groups welcomed the report, including its
focus on zero emissions. "This is no longer about dividing up
the pie. You need to get to zero. At some stage there is no pie
left for anyone," said Kaisa Kosonen of Greenpeace.
The report also says that it is at least 95 percent sure
that manmade emissions of greenhouse gases, rather than natural
variations in the climate, are the main cause of warming since
1950, up from 90 percent in a previous assessment in 2007.
The report draws on three studies about climate science,
impacts ranging from crop growth in Africa to melting Arctic sea
ice, and solutions to warming published since September 2013. It
is likely to be the first document that policymakers read.
(editing by Ralph Boulton)