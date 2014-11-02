* Warming already causing widespread impacts-IPCC
* Time running short to avert worst impacts of climate
change
(Updates with U.N. Secretary-General, White House, scientists)
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Governments can keep climate
change in check at manageable costs but will have to cut
greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2100 to limit risks of
irreversible damage, a U.N. report said on Sunday.
The 40-page synthesis, summing up 5,000 pages of work by 800
scientists already published since September 2013, said global
warming was now causing more heat extremes, downpours,
acidifying the oceans and pushing up sea levels.
"Science has spoken. There is no ambiguity in the message.
Leaders must act, time is not on our side," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in presenting the report in
Copenhagen that is meant to guide global climate policy-making.
With fast action, climate change could be kept in check at
manageable costs, he said, referring to a U.N. goal of limiting
average temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. Temperatures are already
up 0.85 C (1.4F).
The study by the Intergovernmenal Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC), approved by more than 120 governments, will be the main
handbook for negotiators of a U.N. deal to combat global warming
due at a summit in Paris in December 2015.
To get a good chance of staying below 2C, the report's
scenarios show that world emissions would have to fall by
between 40 and 70 percent by 2050 from current levels and to
"near zero or below in 2100".
Below zero would require extracting carbon dioxide from the
atmosphere - for instance by planting forests that soak up
carbon as they grow or by burying emissions from power plants
that burn wood or other biomass.
RENEWABLES, NUCLEAR
To cut emissions, the report points to options including
energy efficiency, renewable energies from wind to solar power,
nuclear energy or coal-fired power plants where carbon dioxide
is stripped from the exhaust fumes and buried underground.
But carbon capture and storage (CCS) is expensive and little
tested. Last month, Canada's Saskatchewan Power
opened the world's first big CCS unit at a coal-fired power
plant after a C$1.35 billion ($1.21 billion) retrofit.
"With CCS it's entirely possible that fossil fuels can be
used on a large scale," IPCC chairman Rajendra Pachauri said. In
most scenarios, the report says "fossil fuel power generation
without CCS is phased out almost entirely by 2100".
Without extra efforts to cut emissions, "warming by the end
of the 21st century will bring high risks of severe, widespread,
and irreversible impacts globally," the IPCC said.
"Irreversible" could mean, for instance, a runaway melt of
Greenland's vast ice sheets that could swamp coastal regions and
cities or disruptions to monsoons vital for growing food.
"The cost of inaction will be horrendously higher than the
cost of action," Pachauri said.
Deep cuts in emissions would reduce global growth in
consumption of goods and services, the economic yardsstick used
by the IPCC, by just 0.06 percentage point a year below annual
projected growth of 1.6 to 3.0 percent, it said.
So far, major emitters are far from curbs on emissions on a
scale outlined by the IPCC. China, the United States and the
European Union are top emitters.
John P. Holdren, Director of the White House Office of
Science & Technology Policy, said the report was "yet another
wake-up call to the global community that we must act together
swiftly and aggressively in order to stem climate change."
"We must safeguard the world for future generations by
striking a new climate deal in Paris next year," British
Secretary of State for Climate and Energy Ed Davey said.
Environmental groups welcomed the report, including its
focus on zero emissions. "This is no longer about dividing up
the pie. You need to get to zero. At some stage there is no pie
left for anyone," said Kaisa Kosonen of Greenpeace.
The report also says that it is at least 95 percent sure
that manmade emissions of greenhouse gases, rather than natural
variations in the climate, are the main cause of warming since
1950, up from 90 percent in a previous assessment in 2007.
(editing by Ralph Boulton)