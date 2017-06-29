OXFORD, England, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
northern rural areas of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province,
men own the cattle and women the goats and chickens. But men
also control use of the water in local dams, so when drought
hits it is the cattle that get the water – and the goats and
chickens that die.
“The men block access to the dam for the women, saying
there’s not enough water to ensure the survival of goats and
cattle, so that means goats have to stay away,” said Ronald
Wesso, who leads research and policy for Oxfam South Africa.
But goats are hardier animals in times of drought, so
protecting them makes more efficient use of limited resources,
Wesso said.
And because a greater number of people own them –
particularly women, who are often more financially vulnerable –
giving goats priority in access to water and emergency fodder
programmes during drought spreads the benefits more widely.
So a push by Oxfam to have more government and other drought
relief directed to goat owners makes sense – except that, as it
turns out, it could undermine a traditional system of cattle
owners helping their neighbours and relatives in times of
drought.
“In times of stress, neighbours turn to (cattle owners) as a
source of support. These male cattle owners are key to the
resilience of the community in responding to drought,” Wesso
said.
“So what you’re trying to do in essence is put in place a
new system of resilience counter to an existing one that you
might have problems with but that is there and that people
depend on,” he said.
Building better resilience to the greater shocks and
stresses that climate change is bringing can be a complicated
and confusing task, researchers said this week at an Oxford
conference aimed at exploring resilient solutions to growing
problems.
WINNERS - AND LOSERS
Often efforts to build resilience can produce losers as well
as winners, or are built assuming government will make choices
for the good of greater numbers of people, when in fact
political alliances, corruption, nepotism and other problems
mean that is often not the case, they said.
“Issues like corruption stand in the way of planning working
as it should, and we have to acknowledge that,” said Richard
Friend, a human geographer who has worked extensively in Asia
and now lectures at the University of York.
“Everybody knows it doesn’t work the way it should on
paper," he said.
In other cases, time frames are the problem: If sea level
rise is slowly flooding fields, when is it right to switch to
salt-resistant crops and when is it time to encourage farmers to
move on to other jobs?
Some efforts to build resilience – the “no regrets” options,
such as giving people better education – work regardless of what
is coming. In other cases delaying decisions or hedging them can
be effective, said Lisa Horrocks, a climate change consultant
with Mott MacDonald, a management consultancy group.
But when it comes to deciding where to put a new city,
whether to build a large dam or what kind of energy system to
invest in, decisions “need to last well into the future and we
don’t know what the future will be”, she said.
“For shorter-term decisions, incremental adaptation may be
appropriate,” she said. But for longer-term issues, really
different ways of doing things may be needed, she said.
BOUNCE BACK BETTER?
Nick Brooks, the director of Garama 3C, a climate change and
development consultancy, said that working to understand where
thresholds lie – the point at which an existing way of doing
things ceases to work, for instance – is crucial to building
resilience that lasts.
“Normally we talk about building resilience for existing
systems, to allow them to be sustained in the face of shocks.
That’s appropriate in some cases,” he said.
“But there may be cases where trying to build the resilience
of existing systems doesn’t work,” he said.
He also questioned the frequent aim of helping people
“bounce back” after shocks, such as a drought or flooding. That
may not always be the right approach for really poor people, who
were struggling to survive even before the crisis hit and who
need to become “more resilient than they were before the shock”,
he said.
Eva Ludi, a senior researcher at the Overseas Development
Institute, a London-based think-tank, warned that projects to
improve resilience often start with basic assumptions that can
be wrong.
One such assumption is that herders who see their animals
die during droughts should diversify their sources of income
into things like growing a few crops – something most don’t want
to do.
Instead it’s best to look at what’s already starting to
happen on the ground – such as new ways of trading livestock or
processing livestock products – for ideas, she said, and to
remember that informal networks may have ideas as good or better
than governments and more formal organisations.
Arabella Fraser, a specialist in urban climate adaptation
and resilience at the Overseas Development Institute, said one
way to try to make resilience building efforts work more
effectively is to keep a few principles in mind.
They include working hard to really understand who has power
and how the economy works, taking the time to build long-term
trust with partners, and acknowledging that there will be
trade-offs and not everything will succeed as planned, she said.
(Reporting by Laurie Goering @lauriegoering; editing by Alex
Whiting:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking
and property rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)