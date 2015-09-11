* Antarctica could disappear over thousands of years
* Total thaw would raise seas by 50 metres - study
* Use of small fraction of fossil fuels brings risks of thaw
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 11 Burning all the world's fossil
fuel reserves could thaw the entire Antarctic ice sheet and push
up world sea levels by more than 50 metres (160 feet), over
thousands of years, an international study said on Friday.
Such a melt, also eliminating the far smaller ice sheet on
Greenland, is a worst case of climate change that would inundate
cities from New York to Shanghai and change maps of the world
with much of the Netherlands, Bangladesh or Florida under water.
"Burning the currently attainable fossil fuel resources is
sufficient to eliminate the (Antarctic) ice sheet," the
scientists wrote in the journal Science Advances. Antarctica
contains ice equivalent to 58 metres of sea level rise.
Even current emissions from oil, coal and natural gas could
make the West Antarctic ice sheet unstable, they said, if
continued for 60-80 years. That would account for just 6-8
percent of fossil fuel reserves.
"What we are doing right now might change the face of the
Earth for millennia to come," lead author Ricarda Winkelmann of
the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany
told Reuters.
France will host a Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit of almost 200
nations to seek ways to combat climate change, partly by
shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energies.
Last week, Christiana Figueres, the U.N.'s climate chief,
told Reuters that two-thirds or more of fossil fuel reserves
would have to stay in the ground to limit warming to a U.N.
ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial times to avert floods, droughts and heatwaves.
Friday's study estimated that curbs on emissions to limit
warming to 2C could restrict long-term sea level rise to a few
metres. Seas have risen by about 20 cm (8 inches) since 1900.
"If we don't stop dumping our waste carbon dioxide into the
sky, land that is now home to more than a billion people will
one day be under water," Ken Caldeira, a co-author at the U.S.
Carnegie Institution, said in a statement.
A thaw of much of Antarctica is remote even with high rates
of warming - temperatures at the South Pole were a bone-chilling
minus 71C (minus 95F) on Friday, according to the U.S. National
Weather Service.
But Winkelmann said a flow of ice towards the ocean could
eventually thin the 2,700-metre (8,860-feet) thick ice at the
Pole, exposing the surface to warmer temperatures.
(Study available here;
Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Dale Hudson)