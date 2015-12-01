PARIS Dec 1 France plans to spend billions of
euros in renewable energy and other environmental projects in
its former west African colonies and across Africa over the next
five years, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.
Africa produces little of the greenhouse gases such as
carbon dioxide, produced by burning fossil fuels, linked by
scientists to rapid climate change. But it is particularly
vulnerable to a changing climate, as much of its population is
poor, rural and dependent on rain-fed agriculture.
Hollande told a conference on Africa, held as part of
climate change talks in Paris, that his government would double
investments in renewable energy generation, ranging from wind
farms to solar power and hydroelectric projects, across the
continent to 2 billion euros ($2 billion) between 2016 and 2020.
In addition, he said Paris would triple to 1 billion euros a
year by 2020 its contribution to Africa's battle with
desertification and other climate change challenges.
Most of that investment will be directed at some former West
African colonies, where Paris has significant security interests
and has deployed thousands of troops to fight Islamist
militants.
One project, dubbed the "Great Green Wall", was initially
intended to create a barrier of trees reaching from the Sahel in
west Africa to the Sahara in the east, but will now focus on
creating pockets of trees to revive the soil.
Another aims to protect Lake Chad, which is threatened by
pollution.
African leaders want the biggest polluting nations to commit
to financing as part of contributions to an internationally
administered Green Climate Fund, that hopes to dispense $100
billion a year after 2020 as a way to finance the developing
world's shift towards renewables.
($1 = 0.9420 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Andrew
Callus and David Holmes)