* Senegal on front line of Sahara's creep southwards
* Chinese timber imports from region rise to nearly $2bln
* Arrests suggest officials complicit in illegal deals
By Emma Farge
ZINGUINCHOR, Senegal, Dec 9 When Idrissa Balde,
mayor of a small community in southern Senegal, blew the whistle
on illegal logging in a nearby forest reserve, he says the
government agent charged with protecting the trees proposed a
deal to keep him quiet.
What Balde says was on offer typifies the problems many
African countries face in enforcing high-minded policies
supposed to counter deforestation and its effect on environments
already vulnerable to climate change.
With a small change of wording, the forestry official said,
the official paperwork could be made to show the trees were
felled outside the Dabo national reserve in unprotected forest,
allowing the mayor's office to take a cut of the proceeds.
"This was not my objective. I want those responsible to be
arrested and punished, with their permits taken away," the Dabo
mayor said, sitting on a pile of logs in a clearing where, until
September, rare African mahogany trees had stood.
The forest ministry in the southern region of Casamance,
whose main city is Zinguinchor, rejected Balde's version of
events. Colonel Aly Seck, the ministry's regional
representative, denied any corruption attempt and blamed Balde
for the destruction in the Dabo forest.
Many African governments have introduced reforms such as
export bans on timber, which often ends up as furniture or
flooring in wealthier countries. However, the dilemmas faced by
officials like Balde, many of whom are less inclined to take a
stand against corruption, show the limitations of such measures.
Senegal has been a leading African voice for improving the
management of natural resources. A planned "Great Green Wall"
from its capital Dakar across the continent to Djibouti in East
Africa aims to create a natural forest barrier against the
southward expansion of the Sahara Desert.
President Macky Sall boasts that Senegal has already
restored 25,000 hectares of degraded land under the project, and
such efforts are helping to win billions of dollars in financing
for the region at climate talks in Paris this month.
But ecologists say a combination of logging and shifting
rainfall patterns linked to climate change mean that nearly
double that acreage is lost in Senegal each year, leaving bald
savannah where forests were once so dense they blotted out the
sun.
"In many forest-rich countries the problem is entrenched
corruption driven by strong demand from consumer countries,"
said Naomi Basik Treanor, of the U.S.-based non-profit
organisation Forest Trends. "It is hard for them to pass up
these short-term benefits."
CHINESE DEMAND
Chief among those consumer countries is China. Over the past
decade, as African governments have tried to curb illicit
logging, Chinese customs data show that annual imports of timber
products from West and Central African countries have increased
more than four-fold to $1.9 billion in 2014.
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs in Beijing, said China strictly regulated timber imports
and required its companies abroad to act in accordance with
local laws and regulations.
In Gabon, Asian demand has caused a jump in the price of
wood from the rare Kevazingo tree, which can take 500 years to
grow to its full height of 40 metres (130 feet).
Gabon has made more than 30 arrests since October, according
to Luc Mathot, a co-founder of the EAGLE Network conservation
group. Among those arrested were a number of government agents.
"(Officials) do not close their eyes to this business for
free," said Mathot. "Some of them have gone as far as organizing
the exports themselves with the exploiters."
Even more worrying, he said, are the countries where there
is little evidence that authorities are even trying to crack
down on illegal practices.
Among them Mathot cites Democratic Republic of Congo, home
to much of the Congo Basin, the world's second largest tropical
forest after the Amazon. The government imposed a moratorium in
2002 on all new industrial logging licences but campaign group
Global Witness says the national laws are systematically
violated.
POVERTY, CORRUPTION
While much smaller, Senegal's forests, concentrated in
Casamance, serve as a bulwark against regional desertification
and the government has therefore banned timber exports.
But local people claim wood from the region is simply sent
into Gambia, a sliver of a country wedged inside Senegal which
allows wood harvested in neighbouring nations to be exported via
its port.
Most of Gambia's own forests have been chopped down, but it
shipped about $50 million worth of wood to China between January
and October this year, up from $33 million in all of 2014.
Gambia's environment minister was not reachable for comment.
On a recent visit to Digante, a village on the Senegalese
side of the border, residents said that a makeshift timber depot
had been emptied that same day by Gambia-bound trucks.
A low-intensity conflict between the Senegalese government
and Casamance rebels that has lasted four decades has helped to
open the door to trafficking, observers say, by impeding forest
surveillance.
Buyers, villagers said, typically pay 10,000 CFA francs
($16.50) per log and sometimes offer a motorcycle once a
supplier has reached a fixed quota, princely rewards in a region
where youth unemployment is estimated at around 60 percent.
"There's no work here. That's why we cut the trees," said
Diediou who gave only his first name, carrying two trunks on a
small donkey-drawn cart through the Tanghory state forest.
In a testament to the state's efforts to stop the illicit
trade, nine seized trucks with Gambian licence plates were
parked in the local office of Senegal's forestry department.
Nonetheless, villagers and ecologists said much of the
smuggling occurs under the noses or even with the complicity of
government agents.
"Everyone pretends to follow official procedures but it's
all a sham," said Haidar El Ali, a former Senegalese environment
minister. One government agent involved in a scheme to smuggle
timber concealed beneath a layer of legal firewood was arrested
last month, said a senior forestry official.
Senegal's environment ministry declined a Reuters request
for comment. Forestry agents in Casamance complained that the
dangerous job of stopping illegal timber shipments was hobbled
by a lack of resources, both human and financial.
Still, some officials are trying to make positive changes.
Dissatisfied with the 1.5 million CFA franc ($2,507.19)fine paid
by a man charged with illegal logging in Dabo, mayor Balde says
he has filed a legal complaint with the prosecutor's office.
"We can't let this go on," said Balde. "Otherwise, it is us
who will lose out and lose the rainfall while others get rich."
($1 = 604.1800 CFA francs)
(Additional reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome in
Libreville, Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing and Diadie Ba in Dakar;
Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Stamp)