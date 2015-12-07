PARIS Dec 7 The group of seven advanced
economies (G7) and the 28-member European Union bloc on Monday
pledged $10 billion in grants and loans to support a plan for
dramatically increasing renewable power in Africa.
African nations led by the continent's development bank last
week launched the African Renewable Energy Initiative which
could boost electricity output on a continent where two-thirds
of people lack access to power. It aims to generate 300 gigawatt
of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
"One of Africa's problem is that there is very little
available funding for energy," French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said at a signing ceremony during the U.N. climate summit
in Paris.
Fabius did not give details on how and when the funds will
be disbursed, but said it will be managed by the African
Development Bank which will choose priority projects, and an
African Union ministerial committee.
