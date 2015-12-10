GENEVA Dec 10 A deal on limiting carbon dioxide
emissions from aviation will likely be reached next year, no
matter the outcome of this week's climate change talks in Paris,
a senior official from the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
The aviation industry is not covered by the United Nations
climate talks currently being held in Paris because it is
organised under a separate U.N. body, the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The latest draft of the climate change pact, released
Wednesday, dropped any mention of aviation or shipping, although
officials from Europe said they were working hard for a
paragraph encouraging nations to curb the carbon output of these
two industries to be put back in.
ICAO is working on options for a market-based system to
enable airlines to reduce emissions by buying carbon offsets or
allowances, plus a global CO2 emissions standard for aircraft.
The organisation hopes to unveil the market-based system at a
meeting next September.
"There is genuine momentum building behind the ICAO process
and we're confident there will be a successful outcome at ICAO
Assembly," Michael Gill, Director Aviation Environment at IATA,
told journalists in Geneva.
Gill said among the main sticking points were how airlines
would measure and report their emissions, and how the scheme
would take into account the different rates of economic
development both of countries and their airlines.
Gill, who had flown to Geneva for an IATA briefing to
journalists from Paris and was returning to the talks, said
there was a general sense in Paris that things were "in good
shape" for a global agreement on climate change.
IATA expects an agreement on the stringency and the
applicability of the CO2 standard to be reached by governments
in February, Gill added.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)