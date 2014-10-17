(Corrects para 14 to say Ambienta invests in Italy, not France;
* Ambienta targets well-established industrial firms
* Fund says climate change not impacting company P&L
* Says subsidy changes off-putting for renewables investment
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Oct 16 Scarce resources and pollution
control measures are the two environmental issues which have the
most impact on the net earnings of businesses today, a private
equity fund manager said on Thursday.
London-based Ambienta says it is the largest European
private equity fund specialising in the environmental sector,
with more than 450 million euros of assets under management.
Founded in 2007, it buys or has stakes in established
industrial firms which develop products or provide services
which improve resource efficiency, or help tackle pollution.
Ambienta's first fund closed at about 220 million euros
($282 million) in 2009 and its second fund should close this
year with about 300 million euros.
"If you look at real economic impacts, you should not
mention climate change because you don't currently see it in
your profit and loss," Nino Tronchetti Provera, Ambienta's
managing partner and founder told the Reuters Global Climate
Change Summit in London.
"What is impacting all sorts of businesses are two trends:
resource scarcity and pollution control."
Some companies, however, say that climate change is already
showing up in corporate accounts.
"Compared to a situation where there would be no climate
issues, I think it has been a net cost," said Christian
Rynning-Toennesen, head of Statkraft, Europe's biggest renewable
energy generator.
A U.N. report this year indicated that climate change was
already having huge costs, for instance by damaging coral reefs,
aggravating storm surges by raising sea levels and disrupting
rainfall patterns vital to world crop production.
RENEWABLE RISKS
Provera argues that rapid population growth and its
consumption will lead to a huge increase in the use of raw
materials and natural resources.
Rising industrial activity to meet this demand for goods and
services will lead to more harmful greenhouse gas emissions,
increased use of chemicals and water and air pollution, all of
which is driving regulation, Provera said.
"There is no company anywhere which won't be affected by
these things," he said.
Ambienta estimates firms providing environmental products
and services which help tackle pollution and scarce resources
are in a fast-growing sector worth more than 2 trillion euros.
Ambienta's investments are mainly in Germany, Italy and
Britain where there are up to 200,000 companies to choose from.
Its portfolio includes a waste treatment and filtration company,
a plastic recycling firm, an industrial cooling system business
and a professional cleaning machine and equipment manufacturer.
"Our strategy is straightforward. We only invest in
companies if pollution control and resource scarcity is
affecting the industry which this company operates in and would
be improved by their product or service," Provera said.
"Their business model has to be proven and the companies
well-established. The oldest company we invest in is 80 years
old, while the youngest is 20 years old."
Ambienta tends to shy away from investing in renewable
energy companies because support mechanisms such as feed-in
tariffs can be subject to change and they often require a lot of
capital up front for their projects.
Several European countries have been cutting or halting
subsidies for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind
power over the past few years amid wider austerity measures and
tension over higher energy bills for consumers.
"These (subsidies) are pretty much down to how a politician
might feel in the morning. Long-term investors have a hard time
dealing with that," Provera said.
"If you mention clean tech, 'green energy' or climate
change, that's bad for investors because over the last 10 years,
and especially over the last five years, they have been losing a
lot of money."
