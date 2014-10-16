* For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
* Areva says jumbo reactor still best product offer
* CEO under pressure to turn round firm
* Government to impose new structure by year-end
* Areva hopes for new contracts in India, China
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 16 Areva chief executive
Luc Oursel, his job at risk from an imminent government
overhaul, still believes the French nuclear group can win new
contracts with its out-of-favour mega-reactor model in India and
China.
The state-owned firm has not sold a reactor since 2007 and
is building only 4 of about 70 now being constructed worldwide.
After the failure of other strategies, like its purchase of an
African uranium mine, it has had to sell assets and slash
investment to cut net debt of 4.7 billion euros - which narrowly
escaped a downgrade to junk status last week.
Frustrated by Areva's mistakes, the French government plans
to impose a new governance structure by the end of the year.
Critics say many of the company's problems stem from the size,
cost and complexity of its huge 1650 megawatt EPR reactor, ill
suited to the small grids and budgets of developing countries
that are the main source of market growth.
In an interview as part of the Reuters Global Climate Change
Summit, Oursel stuck to his company's current strategy, saying
big reactors still made more sense because they were safer,
provided more capacity on the same surface area, and offered
economies of scale.
"Once you have a site, you have an interest in installing as
much capacity on it as possible," Oursel said.
The EPR - the sole model Areva is building at the moment -
is so huge because of its multiple safety features, such as a
1.8 metre thick plane-crash resistant second hull, aimed at
containing the consequences of a major accident like Fukushima
or a 9/11-style attack.
The company is currently working on a proposal to build six
EPRs in Jaitapur, India, which has been delayed by local protest
and the run-up to elections in May. Areva is negotiating with
the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
(NPCIL). No other competitors are in the running for this site.
"We waited for the election, now discussion can restart,"
Oursel said.
Areva also hopes to sell more EPRs in China, where two EPRs
are under construction in southern Taishan. It is set to sell
two more to Britain as part of a 16 billion pounds (25.61
billion US dollar) deal to build two reactors in Hinkley Point,
Britain..
Two further EPRs under construction in France and Finland
have been plagued by multi-year delays and cost overruns as the
company underestimated the complexity of building a completely
new reactor model.
Against that background, Areva has been working on a smaller
reactor in an attempt to broaden its offer. It is now waiting
for approval from the Turkish parliament in order to go ahead
with a $22 billion build of 4 1100MW 'Atmea1' reactors that it
developed with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
If that project proves successful it hopes to sell more of
this kind of reactor to Vietnam.
BUSINESS MODEL CRITICISED
Areva also mines uranium, produces and recycles nuclear
fuel, and services its own and other vendors' reactors.
France's public auditor has criticised Areva for this
integrated business model, saying it saw few synergies between
the firm's different activities, though it did not specify
why.
Oursel said the strategy was valid because fuel sales
provide a steady income when new construction projects are slow.
Referring to the new reactors being built around the world,
he said: "Those 70 reactors under construction will consume
uranium," and added that some 80 percent of Areva's revenue
comes from servicing existing plants, including those built by
other vendors.
Areva services some 300 of the 440 reactors in operation
around the world.
Oursel shot down the idea of a merger with EDF to create a
single French nuclear player, a suggestion mooted by outgoing
EDF chief executive Henri Progli. Progli will be replaced by the
current head of defence electronics firm Thales Jean-Bernard
Levy next month.
"It is a sound business principle not to get into your
client's business," he said, pointing out that other utilities
companies would be reluctant to negotiate fuel supply contracts
with a combined EDF-Areva group because it would give EDF
insight in their business requirements.
EDF and Areva have had a difficult relationship as Proglio
and Oursel's predecessor Anne Lauvergeon did not get along, and
EDF has bought more nuclear fuel from foreign suppliers.
In an attempt to control future strategy at Areva, the
government has said it will replace the company's current
supervisory board, to which Oursel reports, with an executive
board that would have more power to vet decisions by the chief
executive, who would report to it.
Industry and government sources have told Reuters that
Oursel may not survive that reshuffle. A top corporate source
with close government connections told Reuters this month he
thought Oursel had a less than 50 percent chance to hang on to
his job.
Oursel declined to discuss the topic of his succession.
