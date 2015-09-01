By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Sept 1 Australia and New Zealand
said on Tuesday they faced unusually high costs to cut
greenhouse gas emissions because of their respective dependence
on coal and livestock, after criticism that they are doing too
little to tackle climate change.
So far more than 50 nations representing 70 percent of world
emissions have submitted strategies to the United Nations for
curbs on emissions beyond 2020, meant to be the building blocks
of a U.N. climate deal due to be agreed in Paris in December.
Australia, giving details of a plan issued last month, said
that its relatively strong economic growth, a rising population
and dependence on coal for 64 percent of electricity generation
made it costly to rein in emissions.
"We think it is an ambitious target," Australia's climate
ambassador Peter Woolcott told delegates at week-long talks in
Bonn of a goal of reducing its emissions by between 26 and 28
percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
New Zealand's climate ambassador Jo Tyndall, the only other
developed nation representative at the same session, said her
country's dependence on dairy farming and sheep was a big source
of the greenhouse gas methane, produced by the animals'
digestive tracts.
The New Zealand target submitted in July, of cutting
emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, "would
represent quite a significantly higher cost to our economy" than
action by many other countries, she said.
Still, a Climate Action Tracker, run by a group of
scientists, has ranked both countries' plans "inadequate", along
with plans by developed nations such as Japan and Canada.
It has given a slightly better rating, of "medium" to the
United States and the European Union. The United States, for
instance, plans to cut emissions by 26-28 percent below 2005
levels by 2025, five years earlier than Australia.
A problem is that there is no U.N. mechanism to assess which
nations are doing most, or least, to rein in global warming that
the U.N. panel of climate experts says is causing more
heatwaves, droughts and rising sea levels.
Some nations want the Paris summit, from Nov. 30-Dec. 11, to
agree a strict set of reviews for every plan, putting pressure
on laggards to do more.
Martin Kaiser of Greenpeace also said Australia and New
Zealand's goals were among the weakest. "There's a huge gap,"
between the ambition of developed countries and the cuts needed,
he said.
