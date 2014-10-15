(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Oct 15 Plans by Australia to cut back
its renewable energy target would have a "devastating impact" on
investment in the country's sustainable power generation
industry, a senior opposition lawmaker said.
Australia is one of the world's biggest carbon emitting
countries per person but has seen declining electricity use in
the past five years amid rising power bills and cheaper
renewable energy options such as rooftop solar.
As such, the government led by conservative prime minister
Tony Abbott wants to redefine a renewable energy target (RET)
set by a previous centre-left government in 2009. Instead of a
fixed amount then equivalent to 20 percent of projected energy
use in 2020, the government wants to aim for 20 percent of
actual energy use, which is far less.
To reach the target, the government subsidises companies
which invest in renewable energy as well as households and small
businesses which opt to use such energy. But the cost of
renewable energy is higher than the subsidies, so companies pass
on costs to customers.
The government and opposition are now negotiating new terms
of the RET in hope of giving investors confidence beyond the
three-year electoral cycle. But they face a deadlock with
neither side apparently willing to give ground.
"It would have a devastating impact," Mark Butler,
environment spokesman for the opposition Labor party told the
Reuters Global Climate Change Summit on Wednesday when asked
about the government's so-called real 20 percent target.
"It would largely kill any chance of significant new
investment. It would collapse the certificate price to the point
where even the existing investments would be seriously
compromised."
A certificate price is the amount paid by the government to
a company or person based on how much renewable energy they
generate or use. Certificates can then be traded between parties
involved in the scheme.
Australian electricity use has fallen to the point where
pegging the RET to 20 percent of demand would effectively cut
the target of 41,000 gigawatt hours a year by 2020 to as little
as 25,000 gigawatts, a drop of 39 percent, said Butler.
"That sort of a change to the existing policy is not
something we're willing to countenance," he said.
ALUMINIUM SPARED
Australian aluminium miners have argued they deserve an
exemption from paying any additional costs associated with the
RET in their energy bills because sharp falls in the metal's
spot price have put significant pressure on their industry.
Butler said Labor may agree to exempt the aluminium
industry, but rather than force households and other industries
to subsidise the 2,000 gigawatt hours used by that industry, it
could cut the target by that amount.
Even with that exemption, the target would still effectively
push for having a quarter of Australia's electricity renewable,
Butler added.
Butler said the RET was never meant to be a fixed
percentage, but should rather be a set amount of power
generation so that renewable energy companies can continue with
the certainty that they will be supported.
"It wasn't a ceiling, it was a floor," Butler said.
"It was always agreed that you had to have a precise
generation target, not some floating percentage, if you were
going to give investors the sort of certainty that they need to
bring billions of dollars to Australia."
