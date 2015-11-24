WASHINGTON Nov 24 Five states and the District
of Columbia will develop a joint market-based approach to try to
cut greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles across a large area
of the Northeastern United States, their governors and mayor
announced on Tuesday.
Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont
will work with D.C. to devise market-based programs such as
emissions trading or mileage-based user fees.
Emissions trading would allow states to trade pollution
permits among each other to help them bring down their
emissions. Mileage-based user fees would charge drivers for
their pollution based on the amount of miles they drive each
year.
The five states, but not D.C., already work together to
tackle power sector emissions through the Regional Greenhouse
Gas Initiative, an emissions trading program that has been in
place since 2009.
Delaware Governor Jack Markell said that while his state has
had success cutting emissions from its power plants, it has made
less progress on the transportation sector.
"Reducing emissions from transportation remains a stubborn
challenge, not only for greenhouse gases but also for other
pollutants that cause air quality problems," Markell said in a
statement.
Meanwhile Connecticut's governor said his state has made
some progress to improve its transportation infrastructure and
to reduce congestion, and has created state-wide incentives to
encourage consumers to buy electric, fuel cell and plug-in
hybrid vehicles.
"We will work with our regional partners and share details
on the progress we are making in Connecticut," Governor Dannel
Malloy said.
A report released by Georgetown University's Climate Center
on Tuesday found that implementing a range of clean
transportation policies could slash carbon emissions in those
states and D.C. by between 29 and 40 percent by 2030.
Apart from the environmental benefits, this would also save
businesses and consumers up to $72.5 billion over 15 years, the
report said.
