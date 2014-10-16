(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit, click here)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Small towns and rural areas in China are a huge opportunity for water companies and investors because their infrastructure lags that of big cities, a senior executive of Beijing Enterprises Water Group told the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

BEWG, China's biggest water company, said water treatment plants in cities have mostly been built up and there is limited scope for new developments going forward, unlike in rural areas.

At the end of 2010, more than 400 million residents in China's rural area, or nearly 30 percent of the population, had no access to a centralised public water supply. More than 20 percent of them drew water directly from rivers and ponds, according to a government report.

"Water infrastructure in rural residential areas is in serious shortage, and that will be a great opportunity for Chinese water companies and private investment," Zhang Zhenpeng, managing director of BEWG International, the Singapore-based unit of the company in charge of its overseas operations.

There are abundant challenges to building proper water infrastructure in rural areas and small towns. Residential clusters are often scattered, the cost of running small water treatment plants is high, while residents and government are often incapable of paying to build plants and pipes.

China is home to a fifth of the world's population but has just 7 percent of its water resources. Besides poor infrastructure in rural areas, its limited natural water supply has been diminished by poor management.

China said last month that almost 60 percent of its groundwater was polluted, following earlier reports of river and lake water blighted by algae blooms, bubbling chemical spills and untreated sewage discharge.

BEWG is also doing research and development on water plants specifically designed for small towns, which will boast features such as automated operation. It is also looking into establishing feasible business models for expanding into rural areas, Zhang said.

Hong Kong-listed BEWG, valued at $5.9 billion, has an estimated 4 percent of China's water market based on treatment capacity. Almost all its operations are in urban areas, he said.

