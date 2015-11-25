* Bolivia says it will not block climate change accord in
Paris
* Critics upset as government allows resources firms into
Amazon
By Rosalba O'Brien
LA PAZ, Nov 25 Bolivia's President Evo Morales
leaves no doubt about who he blames for global warming.
"Capitalism is like a cancer for Mother Earth," he declared
in October to an audience of indigenous groups and farmers,
environmental groups and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at a
conference on climate change in the Bolivian town of Tiquipaya.
Indicting capitalism for causing climate change is a message
that resonates with hardcore eco-activists who argue only a
transformation of the global economy can end the world's
dependence on fossil fuels.
And it is why Morales, a once-poor, indigenous Aymara coca
farmer who became Bolivia's president nearly a decade ago, led a
leftist Latin American bloc at Copenhagen in 2009 that helped
scuttle the world's last attempt to strike a climate treaty,
arguing it did not go far enough.
As world leaders prepare to convene in Paris next week for
another try, Morales is again coloring the run-up with stinging
anti-capitalist rhetoric. But this time around, the government
says, Bolivia is not looking to undermine a deal.
Diego Pacheco, Bolivia's chief climate change negotiator,
told Reuters this month that Morales will take pragmatic
positions in Paris.
"We have ideas of which we would like to convince other
countries and hope to advance our vision, but that doesn't mean
that we will block an agreement in Paris," Pacheco said in an
interview at his office in Bolivia's capital, La Paz.
The more accommodating tone arises, critics say, from
Bolivia's need to exploit its own vast natural gas reserves,
amid weakening support from allies for its hard-line stance.
Under Morales, Bolivia's "indigenous socialism" of expanded
social welfare, roads and schools has been financed by a
decade-long gas boom that followed nationalization of oil and
gas companies. Continuing that revenue flow - especially as he
seeks to alter the country's constitution so he can run for a
fourth term - requires bringing new gas fields online, some of
them in environmentally sensitive areas.
That includes places like the Parque Madidi, a massive
national park where jaguars and bears roam virgin Amazonian
rainforest and brightly colored parrots soar over the canopy.
Morales' government has signed a decree allowing foreign
energy giants to explore for hydrocarbons in the park, as well
as to build a massive hydroelectric dam. The president says
Bolivia must use its natural resources to pull people out of
poverty and cannot afford to play "park ranger" over its forests
for wealthy northern countries.
But the moves have dented his credibility with some
environmental activists who say he has placed development ahead
of protecting the environment.
"Indigenous groups had hope in Morales, for his indigenous
profile, for his vision of wanting to develop a model that was
different, more inclusive," said Alex Villca, who represents an
indigenous community that resides in Madidi. "But in recent
years this hope has begun to disappear and we have begun to feel
more threatened by the policies of the government."
The tension between development and the environment was on
display during a visit Morales made to France this month ahead
of the climate summit. While citing the importance of a good
climate deal, Morales urged French companies to partner with
Bolivia's nationalized firms to increase resource extraction.
That has turned onetime allies like Pablo Solon, Bolivia's
former chief climate change negotiator, into critics.
Responding to Morales' "park ranger" comment, Solon, who now
runs an environmental foundation, said Bolivia needed to take
precisely that role to conserve endangered places.
"We are a country committed to respect the rights of Mother
Earth," he said. "So we have to set an example."
FEELING EFFECTS
Scientists say climate change is already affecting the
Andean region. Rising temperatures are melting glaciers (the
glacier on the Chacaltaya mountain, one of South America's
highest, disappeared in 2009, taking Bolivia's only ski resort
with it) and droughts have hammered parts of Bolivia in recent
years.
"In the Andes, the glacial melt will intensify and virtually
100 percent of the glaciers will be wiped out if temperatures
increase above 2 degrees," said World Bank climate change
manager Neeraj Prasad.
Many scientists say limiting average global temperatures to
a rise of 2-degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels is the
most that can be tolerated without triggering catastrophic
climate changes. Many countries want the limit set even lower -
at 1.5 degrees - warning of significant impact on water and
ecosystems even at that level.
But at the 2009, talks, Bolivia demanded a deal that would
hold the planet to a 1-degree Celsius rise, a target even its
allies muttered was unrealistic.
That goal has been shifted upward for Paris: Bolivia has
joined those calling for a 1.5-degree ceiling.
"Anything above 1.5 degrees puts nature, biodiversity, food
security at risk," planning and development minister Rene
Orellana said in an interview. "We don't have any option at the
summit. We can't do politics."
But Bolivia finds itself increasingly isolated in climate
negotiations. It has found little to no support for its call to
create a Climate Justice Tribunal that would punish companies
and states judged guilty of breaking emissions vows.
And allies like Venezuela and Cuba abandoned Bolivia by
agreeing to the final communique at the 2010 climate summit in
Mexico. Claiming the document was a retreat from the principle
of binding emissions cuts, Bolivia was the only country that
refused to sign.
Pacheco said the socialist bloc remained "solid". But there
are signs of a weakening appetite among South America's leftist
allies to remain outside any agreement reached in Paris,
particularly in wake of warming relations between the United
States and Cuba.
Rhetorically, at least, Morales remains unbowed. Bolivia's
national action plan condemned capitalism for promoting
"consumerism, warmongering and commercialism, causing the
destruction of Mother Earth and humanity," and called it "a
system of death."
"To transform the capitalist system is a massive challenge,"
acknowledged planning minister Orellana. "But," he added, "that
doesn't mean we shouldn't talk about it."
(Additional reporting by Alistair Doyle in Oslo, Anthony
Esposito in Santiago and Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by
Richard Lough, Bruce Wallace and Christian Plumb)