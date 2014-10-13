(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
MUMBAI Oct 13 India's BSE Ltd, formerly known
as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is in talks with asset managers to
launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its climate change
index in the next couple of years, its chief executive said on
Monday.
BSE launched the S&P Carbonex index in 2012 based
on its popular BSE 100 index, giving increased
weighting to companies depending on carbon footprint scores.
"We continue to prod investors and people who specialise in
those kind of investments about tracking this index and having
an ETF," Ashishkumar Chauhan said at the Reuters Global Climate
Change Summit.
"The investors who look to invest with a longer-term horizon
tend to be a little more into nudging the companies into
sustainable activities," Chauhan said. "This is not only a
do-good kind of activity, but also a commercially prudent
framework for investors to look at."
