PARIS Dec 4 The California Public Employees
Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the United
States, will begin engaging more companies in its portfolio on
climate change, its head of governance said on Friday.
The move follows a study CalPERS completed this year on its
$300 billion portfolio's carbon footprint, which included a
breakdown of the companies contributing the most emissions.
"This study means that we can be laser-focused on where we
take our engagement," CalPERS' Investment Director of Global
Governance Anne Simpson said on the sidelines of the Paris
climate conference.
"We want the underlying companies in our portfolio to be
aligned with the transition to a low-carbon economy."
CalPERS has already pushed environmental and social
governance measures at energy companies in which it invests,
including Exxon Mobil, but Simpson said the pension fund
also would begin targeting other carbon-intensive industries.
She said the study revealed that fewer than 100 companies in
the fund's enormous portfolio were responsible for half of its
carbon dioxide emissions, including in the sectors of
construction and materials, basic resources, travel and leisure,
chemicals, and food and beverages.
"I think what we will do next is share this analysis with
the funds that we work with and see the potential for a globally
coordinated engagement plan, and not just in the oil and gas
industry," Simpson said. "Focusing on big oil and old coal will
not get us there."
CalPERS has resisted calls by climate activists to divest
its fossil fuel stocks - as several other pension funds have
done - saying it believes it can have more of an impact by
retaining ownership and pushing companies to transform their
businesses.
"To hop in and out of stocks to make a moral gesture or look
good is really not the point of this," Simpson said.
A recently passed California law, however, may force CalPERS
to divest some thermal coal companies that have not committed to
"reorientate their business to a low-carbon economy," she said.
As of June, CalPERS had $57 million invested in 27 thermal
coal companies. Simpson said CalPERS' board would decide in July
which of the companies it would keep and which it would sell,
based on the requirements of the law.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Dan Grebler)