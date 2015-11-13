OTTAWA Nov 13 Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna refused on Friday to get drawn into a U.S.-French row over whether carbon reduction targets agreed in Paris will be legally binding, saying what was important was transparency and accountability.

McKenna was talking to Reuters after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the Paris climate talks would not produce a legally binding treaty and French President Francois Hollande said any agreement would have to be legally binding.

A bigger question, she said, was this: "How do we ensure that every country is at the table committing to targets and also committed to transparency and accountability?"

McKenna, who took office last week as part of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new government, said Canada would not be arriving at the Paris talks with a new target on reducing carbon emissions, saying this would have to wait till a meeting with the provinces in the 90 days that followed.

She said, however, that it was not a matter of forcing the provinces to come up with targets, adding: "We're all in this together."