OTTAWA Nov 13 Canadian Environment Minister
Catherine McKenna refused on Friday to get drawn into a
U.S.-French row over whether carbon reduction targets agreed in
Paris will be legally binding, saying what was important was
transparency and accountability.
McKenna was talking to Reuters after U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said the Paris climate talks would not produce a
legally binding treaty and French President Francois Hollande
said any agreement would have to be legally binding.
A bigger question, she said, was this: "How do we ensure
that every country is at the table committing to targets and
also committed to transparency and accountability?"
McKenna, who took office last week as part of Liberal Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's new government, said Canada would not
be arriving at the Paris talks with a new target on reducing
carbon emissions, saying this would have to wait till a meeting
with the provinces in the 90 days that followed.
She said, however, that it was not a matter of forcing the
provinces to come up with targets, adding: "We're all in this
together."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)