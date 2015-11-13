(Adds remarks about provincial role, nuclear energy,
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Nov 13 Canadian Environment Minister
Catherine McKenna refused on Friday to get drawn into a
U.S.-French row over whether carbon reduction targets agreed in
Paris will be legally binding, saying what was important was
transparency and accountability.
McKenna made the comments after U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said the Paris climate talks would not produce a legally
binding treaty and French President Francois Hollande said any
agreement would have to be legally binding.
A bigger question, she said, was "how do we ensure that
every country is at the table committing to targets and also
committed to transparency and accountability?"
Transparency is important so that people hold countries to
account, she said. "Whether it's something that's technically
legally binding, we are going to have the targets there out
there."
McKenna, who took office last week as part of Liberal Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's new government, said Canada would not
be arriving at the Paris talks with a new target on reducing
carbon emissions, saying this would have to wait till a meeting
with the provinces in the 90 days that followed.
"We're going to have a national emissions standard, and
everyone's going to have to do their part," she said.
But, she added, "I'm not talking about forcing anyone.
That's not how I think you get a good agreement that provinces
are going to adhere to. We're all in this together."
British Columbia already has a carbon tax, and Ontario plans
to join Quebec with a cap-and-trade system designed to reduce
carbon emissions, but not all provinces have carbon-pricing
measures.
McKenna declined to say whether the Liberals would toughen
the target of the previous Conservative government to reduce
emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
"There have been targets in the past, and there's no point
in having a target if you don't have a plan, and the only way we
can develop a plan is by sitting down with the provinces and
territories," she said.
The Liberal government of former Prime Minister Jean
Chretien signed up to reductions, deemed legally binding, under
the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 but emissions continued to rise. The
Conservatives then pulled out of Kyoto after they took power in
2006.
McKenna said the government had not made a decision about
whether to encourage the use of nuclear energy in the fight
against carbon but was "looking at all the options."
