said on Tuesday it would aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions by
80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, although it offered only
hints of how it hopes to slow climate change.
Ontario, whose economy depends in part on manufacturing,
will outline a five-year plan next year with specific
commitments for cutting emissions by 15 percent by 2020 and lay
out steps toward reaching later targets, Environment Minister
Glen Murray said.
"Climate change is not a distant threat - it is already
costing the people of Ontario," Murray said in a statement.
The government listed promotion of zero-emissions and hybrid
vehicles, low carbon fuels and energy-efficient buildings as
steps to reaching its goal.
Canadian provinces are announcing environment-friendly
initiatives ahead of a United Nations conference on climate
change that begins next week.
Oil-rich Alberta said on Sunday that it would cut carbon
emissions and Saskatchewan's power company is aiming to increase
use of renewable energy.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, elected last month,
has chosen climate change as a key issue on which to distinguish
himself from his predecessor, Stephen Harper.
Murray noted that Ontario's carbon cap and trade system,
announced in April, would help reach the goal.
Ontario's government said it has already cut emissions since
2007 by closing the province's coal-fueled power stations and
other measures.
