By Nina Chestney and Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 13 For the most part, big business
wanted one thing from the climate accord in Paris on Saturday: a
price on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. While on the surface
their hopes were dashed, looking deeper may give them cause for
hope.
Multinational companies from oil giant BP to consumer
products maker Unilever have called for a globally agreed way of
pricing emissions of CO2 - the gas most widely blamed for global
warming - to create an incentive for power plants and factories
to shift to cleaner forms of energy.
That is opposed by big oil exporting countries such as Saudi
Arabia as well as others, such as Bolivia, reluctant to embrace
any market-based solutions.
But Saturday's landmark agreement in Paris included an
inelegant reference to what some analysts think could eventually
build a bridge to a global CO2 emissions trading mechanism.
The binding part of the deal, for the nearly 200 nations
that agreed to it, allows countries to use "internationally
transferred mitigation outcomes," which could allow nations on a
voluntary basis to offset their own CO2 emissions by buying
credits from other nations.
At some point, analysts said, that might lead to a tie-up
between the European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS),
which is for now the world's biggest market for CO2 emissions
permits, and China's planned trading scheme set to be launched
in 2017, which will overtake it in size.
The reference is "critical in the context of the potential
establishment of a crediting mechanism and to some degree to
facilitate future potential emissions trading systems linkages,"
said Yann Andreassen, senior analyst at ICIS Tschach Solutions.
It is unlikely to happen as fast as some business sectors
say they want.
But shortly after the deal, French President Francois
Hollande said he would seek to build a coalition of countries
that wanted to pursue a CO2 emissions price.
The Paris agreement's only direct reference to "carbon
pricing" occurred in a non-binding, political section of the
text, where the countries "recognise the important role of
providing incentives for emission reduction activities,
including tools such as domestic policies and carbon pricing".
Stronger language in the internationally agreed pact would
have destroyed a fragile consensus, delegates said.
Catherine McKenna, Canada's environment minister, said in
Paris some countries were opposed to any role for markets in
countering climate change.
"Many countries recognise that markets have a role to play
and whether or not the language is reflected in the agreement,
there will continue to be a role for the markets," she added.
Jeff Swartz, policy director at the International Emissions
Trading Association (IETA), said that showed CO2 emissions
pricing would increase regardless of the final Paris deal.
"I think we are going to see a multitude of approaches to
CO2 pricing. Some of this will happen at this process and some
will happen outside," he said.
In the immediate term, however, the EU's ETS - where CO2
emissions permits are languishing at around 8.50 euros per tonne
- is not expected react strongly on Monday morning,
traders said.
(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by
Mark Potter)