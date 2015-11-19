BEIJING Nov 19 China expects world leaders at upcoming climate talks in Paris to be able to reach consensus, the country's climate change special representative Xie Zhenhua said on Thursday, adding Beijing wants a legally binding treaty.

The Nov. 30-Dec 11 Conference of the Parties (COP) in Paris will be the latest attempt by world leaders to forge a deal intended to avert more heatwaves, floods and rising seas following the failure of talks in Copenhagen in 2009.

Almost 200 nations will meet to seek an agreement. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)