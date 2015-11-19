(Adds fresh quotes, climate change details, background)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Nov 19 China expects world leaders at
upcoming climate talks in Paris to be able to reach consensus,
the country's climate change special representative Xie Zhenhua
said on Thursday, adding Beijing wants a legally binding treaty.
The Nov. 30-Dec 11 Conference of the Parties (COP) in Paris
will be the latest attempt by world leaders to forge a deal
intended to avert more heatwaves, floods and rising seas
following the failure of climate talks in Copenhagen in 2009.
Almost 200 nations attend the climate summit, with the legal
status of a climate treaty one of the issues to be resolved.
The European Union and developing nations are urging an
internationally binding text, others, such as the United States,
want only national enforcement.
"Currently there are still some differences, but I believe
that once the negotiations get underway, each country will fully
play a constructive role and all will be able to adopt flexible
positions," Xie told reporters. "In the final phase we should be
able to obtain some consensus."
The United Nations says it is already clear the pledges by
all governments to shift from fossil fuels will be insufficient
to get on track to limit rising temperatures to a U.N. goal of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, pledged last
year to peak its emissions by around 2030, although it has not
yet said at what level.
In September, it agreed to stand together with the United
States to push for emissions targets to "ramp up over time in
the direction of greater ambition".
Asked if China could go further to help achieve an agreement
at Paris, Xie said a higher target would require upgrading its
technology and would also need financial incentives.
China's current commitments had taken two years of
preparation, he said, adding "We can guarantee we will fulfill
this goal."
In response to criticism of the accuracy of China's coal
consumption data, Xie said Beijing's revision of its coal data
was reflected in its latest INDC report to the United Nations
and wouldn't change the country's pledge to slash its
emissions.
