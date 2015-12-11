BEIJING Dec 11 China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama said during a phone call on Friday that their countries would maintain cooperation on climate change, Chinese state television reported.

Both presidents said they would work closely to advance the success of the Paris climate conference, CCTV said.

Negotiators from 195 countries are trying to agree an accord at the Paris summit to slow climate change by steering the global economy away from its ever-growing reliance on fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)