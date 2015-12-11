Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
BEIJING Dec 11 China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama said during a phone call on Friday that their countries would maintain cooperation on climate change, Chinese state television reported.
Both presidents said they would work closely to advance the success of the Paris climate conference, CCTV said.
Negotiators from 195 countries are trying to agree an accord at the Paris summit to slow climate change by steering the global economy away from its ever-growing reliance on fossil fuels.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.