* Kiribati president wants moratorium on mines, expansions
* Limits on coal would curb climate change, sea level rise
* Most of Kiribati is less than six metres above sea level
OSLO, Aug 13 The president of the low-lying
Pacific island nation of Kiribati called on Thursday for a
global moratorium on new coal mines to slow global warming and a
creeping rise in world sea levels.
Kiribati's 100,000 people live on 32 atolls in the central
Pacific, most of which are less than six metres above sea level
and are suffering coastal erosion as the world's ice caps melt.
"Let us join together as a global community and take action
now," President Anote Tong wrote in a letter to world leaders,
ahead of a U.N. summit on climate change in Paris in December.
"I urge you to support this call for a moratorium on new
coal mines and coal mine expansions," he wrote.
A draft negotiating text for the Paris meeting of world
leaders, due to agree a U.N. climate pact, include options for
cutting carbon emissions to net zero, perhaps by 2050 or 2100.
No mention is made specifically of coal mining.
When burnt, coal releases more heat-trapping gases than oil
or natural gas. That has increasingly made it the target of
calls for a shift to renewable energies such as wind or solar
power to stem global warming.
Welcoming Tong's appeal, Nicholas Stern, of the London
School of Economics and president of the British Academy science
group, said coal caused both warming and air pollution.
"The use of coal is simply bad economics, unless one refuses
to count as a cost the damages and deaths now and in the future
from air pollution and climate change," he said in a statement.
Among other appeals, Pope Francis said in an encyclical in
June that the use of "highly polluting fossil fuels needs to be
progressively replaced without delay", at odds with some
investments in coal by the U.S. Catholic church.
The head of environmental group Greenpeace, Kumi Naidoo,
who was visiting Kiribati on Thursday, said 80 percent of coal
reserves should be left in the ground. "We know the science and
we know the end of the age of coal is coming," he said.
The coal industry says new technology can cut emissions.
Canada's Saskatchewan Power opened the world's first
utility-scale coal-fired power plant last year fitted with
equipment for capturing and storing carbon dioxide.
Last year, Kiribati bought 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of
land on higher ground in Fiji to back up food production, under
threat from erosion and storms blowing salt water onto farmland.
The U.N.'s panel of climate scientists says sea levels could
rise by between 26 and 82 cms (10 and 32 inches) by the late
21st century after a gain of 19 cms since 1900.
