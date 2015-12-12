PARIS Dec 12 Climate negotiators from key nations including India, Brazil and Venezuela signalled they would not block a landmark accord due to be discussed later on Saturday in Paris.

Indian environment minister Prakash Javadekar, who had championed the need for rich nations to step up financing for the developing world, said he was happy with the deal.

"It is a balanced text," said Izabella Teixeira, Brazil's environment minister. "In the case of Brazil we have a good text and we can accept it."

Claudia Salerno from Venezuela, one of several delegates who blocked a U.N. climate deal six years ago in Copenhagen, told Reuters she is "happy" with the agreement.

Negotiators from nearly 200 nations are due to convene a formal plenary session at 5:30 Paris time (1630 GMT) to discuss the proposed accord, which is widely expected to be approved. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Alister Doyle; Editing by Angus MacSwan)