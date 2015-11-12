(Bob Dudley is Chief Executive of BP. Ahead of a critical
conference on climate change in Paris at the end of the month,
Dudley explains the role oil and gas companies can play in the
transition to a lower carbon future. The opinions expressed here
are his own.)
By Bob Dudley
Nov 12 This year many of us have increased our
advocacy on this issue. And last month, companies responsible
for a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply in the Oil and Gas
Climate Initiative (OGCI) threw their support behind a new
global agreement at the forthcoming UN talks in Paris.
For oil and gas companies to take such a stance has been
described as "unusual" -- and even "unprecedented". However, in
fact, in BP we have publicly acknowledged the risk and have been
working to address it since the 1990s.
So why do companies that produce oil and gas want to see
more done to tackle climate change? The first reason is simply
that we want the planet to be sustainable in the future. We have
the same hopes and fears for our children and grandchildren as
anyone else.
The second reason for our stance is that, being close to the
issue, we have views on the realistic and affordable ways to
make the transition to a lower carbon economy. And we can see
that oil and gas are part of that transition.
With the UN-led conference on climate change in Paris
approaching, it's important that we explain our view.
In BP, as we and several other companies made clear in a
letter to the UN in June, we believe the best mechanism to drive
a shift to a lower carbon future is to put a price on carbon.
That can be done via taxes or by cap-and-trade systems. Either
can be effective if well-constructed.
There are many ways to reduce carbon emissions: greater
energy efficiency, renewable energy, gas displacing coal, carbon
capture and storage, nuclear power and many others. Of these,
energy efficiency is generally viewed as being "good for all
seasons", whereas the rest have their supporters and their
detractors.
The benefit of a broad-based, well-designed carbon price is
that it encourages improvements in energy efficiency as well as
shifts in the fuel mix.
In terms of the fuel mix, a carbon price makes all of the
lower carbon alternatives more competitive -- and in each
particular situation the most economical options will emerge.
This is vital when the technologies need to be deployed at
massive scale and affordability is key.
KEEN TO COMPETE
A price that treats all carbon emissions equally, whether
from a refinery smokestack or car tailpipe, will make our
operations and products more costly in some cases. We accept
that. If it has the same impact on everyone, we are keen to
compete.
A carbon price creates opportunities as well as risks.
Others take different views. Some call for the rapid phasing
out of fossil fuels now. Some ask shareholders to sell their
fossil fuel holdings, arguing that some reserves are effectively
"unburnable" or some company assets "stranded" if the world is
to limit the global temperature rise to the widely recognised
goal of 2 degrees Celsius on pre-industrial times. Others ask us
to switch investment wholesale from oil and gas to renewable
energy.
These are passionately held views that deserve a response.
To start on common ground, we agree that if all the world's
fossil fuel resources were burned, the temperature rise would
exceed the 2 degrees threshold.
To put the resource issue into perspective, society has so
far consumed the equivalent of around two trillion barrels of
oil and gas and we estimate that there are still more than 40
trillion barrels worth in the world's reservoirs.
So there is clearly far more oil and gas out there than we
can burn if we are to have a sustainable future. As Sheikh
Yamani famously observed, the Stone Age did not end because we
ran out of stones and it will be the same with fossil fuels.
However this does not mean that we should stop using all fossil
fuels now, even if we could.
STARTING POINT
To devise a workable route forward we need to understand the
starting point -- and particularly the scale of the world's
reliance on fossil fuels.
Today the world uses the equivalent of around a quarter of a
billion barrels of energy every day. Of that, 32 percent of
energy comes from oil, 30 percent from coal, and 24 percent from
gas -- so 87 percent from fossil fuels in total. That means, 7
percent comes from hydro-electricity, 4 percent from nuclear
power and 3 percent from other renewables, including wind and
solar power.
This global energy system, with its huge reliance on
hydrocarbons, has evolved over two centuries as societies have
used fossil fuels to support the world's growing population and
raise global living standards.
Global energy needs to continue to play that role over the
next 50 years, as some of the world's poorest countries grow and
hundreds of millions of people are lifted out of fuel poverty,
but it needs to do so in a sustainable and safe manner.
This energy system which underpins modern life and human
development cannot be dismantled overnight.
Fortunately, that's not only impossible, but unnecessary.
Studies such as the widely cited International Energy Agency's
'450 scenario' show that oil and gas can and will be part of the
journey to a more sustainable future.
That scenario envisages a future energy mix where the
concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stabilises
at 450 parts per million and the global temperature rise is kept
to 2 degrees and emissions in 2040 are around 40 percent down on
2013.
However, in that scenario the total consumption of energy
still grows, by 12 percent to 2040, and oil and gas still make
up almost half of the energy used.
AFFORDABLE TRANSITION
While we cannot be complacent, the world can make an orderly
and affordable transition to a low-carbon economy. And there are
several means to that end. The road to sustainability has
several lanes.
The first is energy efficiency -- reducing emissions by
using energy more effectively. A carbon price would encourage
smart buildings, advanced industrial plant, home insulation,
higher fuel economy and the myriad of other ways to use energy
more efficiently.
There is plenty of potential here. Europe has been a leader
in energy efficiency but the U.S., China and others are catching
up. This can account for around half of the emissions reduction
required, according to the International Energy Agency.
Our industry has an important part to play in this,
particularly by providing products that promote fuel economy in
vehicles.
Second, gas is very much part of the solution because it
emits around half the carbon of coal when used to generate
power.
So replacing coal with gas in power stations can make a
massive difference, given that coal is the largest source of
energy-related emissions.
Switching just 1 percent of power generation from coal-fired
plants to gas-fired ones would cut global CO2 emissions as much
as increasing renewable energy capacity by 11 percent -- and do
so rapidly and economically.
A tonne of emissions saved by switching from coal to gas is
just as effective as one saved by switching from fossil fuels to
renewables.
A third route towards lower emissions is of course renewable
energy. For the future, it is important to build the renewable
sector from today's low level.
The issues to overcome are that renewables are starting from
a low base and currently cost more than energy from fossil
fuels.
Renewables are growing fast, but where they have been
deployed in large volumes, it has largely been thanks to
government subsidy.
Again, a carbon price would change the picture -- it would
narrow the gap between costs of renewables and fossil fuels and
stimulate companies to invest in the research and development
needed to make renewables more competitive.
ENERGY MIX
So the transition to a more sustainable future is one where
the energy usage shifts over time towards a lower carbon blend.
It will involve greater energy efficiency, significant
growth in use of renewables and gas gaining share from coal in
the power sector.
Fossil fuels have driven our economies and built prosperity
in societies for two centuries in which we have seen life
expectancy double, living standards rise and technology change
and enhance our lives.
They provide the energy that fuels our vehicles, powers our
homes and lifts millions out of poverty.
Everyday objects from plastics to fabrics are derived from
the petroleum chain.
While we do need to make the transition to a lower-carbon
world, it can be an orderly transition; and many oil and gas
companies are keen to work with governments and others to help
make that transition happen.
It is also worth noting that oil and gas companies' reserves
are typically produced over around 10-15 years, a timeframe
within which we can respond to changes in policy to avoid any
assets being "stranded".
In BP we want to be part of a solution that will work.
Already, we are increasing the ratio of gas to oil in our
portfolio from 50/50 towards 60/40.
We have a large biofuels business in Brazil and enough wind
turbines to power a city the size of Munich. We are pursuing
greater energy efficiency in operations and providing
increasingly energy-efficient products to customers.
We want to do more and a carbon price would enable us to do
that.
We all share a responsibility to solve this problem together
-- every one of us who drives a car, heats a home or uses a
mobile phone.
We look forward to the conference in Paris, and to the
opportunity to work together as a society to build a sustainable
future.
(Editing by Karolin Schaps and David Evans)