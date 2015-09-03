* UN reckons stocks falls won't affect climate deal
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Sept 3 A slowdown in the Chinese
economy that has alarmed global stock markets won't cast a "dark
cloud" over U.N. efforts to reach an accord to slow global
warming by December, the United Nations' climate chief predicted
on Thursday.
Christiana Figueres also told Reuters that investments in
renewable energies were rising despite some worries that a fall
in oil prices, to about $50 a barrel, could brake a shift to
cleaner sources of power.
"I don't hear (of) any overall dark cloud ... being imposed
on the negotiations due to the dip in the market right now," she
said of stock market declines linked to worries about the
slowing of growth in China, the world's second biggest economy.
Almost 200 nations, meeting in Bonn this week, are working
on an 83-page text offering widely differing options for a
global deal, due in Paris at a summit from Nov. 30-Dec. 11, on
how to slow climate change.
World leaders failed to agree a U.N. climate accord at the
last attempt in Copenhagen in 2009, partly because the global
financial crisis had focused many governments on reviving jobs
and growth, rather than on tackling global warming.
"We have a very different set of realities," said Figueres,
head of the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat. "Technologies that
are the answer to climate change have got very much cheaper."
Investments in solar and wind rose 16 percent in 2014 to $312
billion.
An international report last year said investments in
cleaner energies can help economic growth, especially if health
benefits of reduced air pollution from fossil fuels are
included.
Figueres noted that China, the world's biggest greenhouse
gas emitter, has promised that its emissions will peak by 2030.
"The challenge for the Chinese economy is how do they
continue in this downturn to lift their people out of poverty
without the growth they were having" while limiting use of coal
and greenhouse gas emissions, she said.
Hurt by soft demand, overcapacity and falling investment,
China's economy has been buffeted by plunging shares and a shock
yuan devaluation, rattling global markets and potentially
straining relations with China's major trading partners.
She said that the week-long Bonn talks ending on Friday, the
penultimate session before Paris, were making progress. In June,
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon criticised the negotiations
for moving at a "snail's pace".
There was a widening acceptance, Figueres said, of how to
handle loss and damage, under an agreed U.N. mechanism to help
developing countries cope with threats such as rising sea
levels, droughts or hurricanes.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)