By Himank Sharma and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Oct 17 Global investors are increasingly
seeking green assets as they become more concerned of the
potential financial cost of climate change, but in emerging
markets such as India, inadequate disclosure standards make such
assets difficult to find.
Companies reporting emissions, demonstrating readiness for
sudden change in the weather, and assessing climate-related risk
on a regular basis will attract overseas investment, finance
executives and asset managers said at the Reuters Global Climate
Change Summit.
Climate change has become a major consideration in
investment decisions because it has an immediate impact on a
range of sectors, from resources to food and beverages. Last
year, the World Bank said the global economic cost of extreme
weather events over the past decade neared $200 billion a year.
But companies' and countries' responses are varied.
"India is one of the nations where we often see companies
not reporting sustainability information; it's not universal by
any means," said Julie Gorte, head of sustainable investing at
U.S.-based green fund Pax Worldwide.
"Development without carbon intensity is going to be a huge
challenge for both India and China," said Gorte, whose fund has
invested in China and other Asian economies such as Hong Kong,
Singapore and Japan.
GREEN COMPANIES
Asset managers had $13.6 trillion in environmental, social
and governance investing strategies at the end of 2013, showed a
study by tracker Global Sustainable Investment Alliance.
But only a fraction reached emerging markets as they are
seen as less strict about conservation and have lax regulation
and emissions disclosure standards, analysts said.
Five companies from India and just one from greater China -
which includes Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau - made it to this
year's Climate Performance Leadership Index from the Carbon
Disclosure Project (CDP). There were 34 from the United States.
The index lists major companies based on environmental
practices and disclosure standards, and is used by global funds
with a combined $92 trillion in assets when making investment
decisions.
The 2014 index featured Indian information technology
services providers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Wipro
Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd. Greater China's
sole entrant was Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc.
CDP said some of India's biggest companies including
state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Coal
India did not respond to requests for emissions data.
A spokesman for ONGC declined to comment. A spokesman for
Coal India did not have immediate comment.
BARRIERS
Inadequate reporting on climate-related issues and a lack of
regulation on the matter are likely to keep investors wary of
putting money into emerging markets, analysts said.
"There are a number of difficult barriers to investing in
low-carbon projects in emerging markets," said partner Jon
Williams of consultancy PwC's sustainable finance, biodiversity
and ecosystems division.
"Just simply taking political risk for some investors,
particularly more cautious pension funds and longer-term asset
managers, is difficult," he said at the Reuters summit in
London. "A lack of clear regulation is a problem."
But the barriers are not stifling the rising demand for
green investments in emerging markets. India's BSE Ltd, formerly
the Bombay Stock Exchange, is trying to tap that demand with an
exchange-traded fund tracking its S&P Carbonex - a
share index which places greater emphasis on greener companies.
Having large institutions invest in such funds could push
companies in emerging markets to pay closer attention to their
environmental policies, finance executives said.
"The impetus (for companies) to look at carbon footprints
and doing business in a more sustainable way comes from
investors," BSE Chief Executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said at the
Reuters summit in Mumbai.
"They look at the annual reports in more detail, they also
have some influence over company decisions, so they tend to
influence companies in a more ethical, environmental and
socially acceptable direction."
