OSLO Nov 25 A rise in world carbon dioxide
emissions almost stalled last year for the first time in almost
two decades without a recession, in a promising step towards
cleaner economic growth, a study showed on Wednesday.
World carbon emissions from fossil fuel use and cement
production rose 0.5 percent last year, the report by the PBL
Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency and the European
Commission's Joint Research Centre said.
At the same time, the world economy grew by three percent in
2014, it said. It was the smallest rise in emissions, without a
recession, since 1998, the study said.
An upwards revision to Chinese coal consumption partly
explained why the findings exceeded a flattening of carbon
emissions in 2014 reported by the International Energy Agency in
March, it said.
Almost 200 nations will meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11
for a summit to try to agree ways to combat climate change
beyond 2020, to avert impacts such as more floods, droughts and
rising sea levels.
"It's promising but it's not a clear case that we are
already approaching a tipping point" to break the historic link
between use of fossil fuels and economic growth, PBL senior
scientist Jos Olivier told Reuters.
