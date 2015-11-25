* Wants assurances of 2 degree cap by end of century
* Demands regular reviews to keep pace with science
* U.N. climate summit starts Nov. 30 in Paris
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 The European Union will
negotiate day and night at U.N. talks on global warming in Paris
to ensure a robust deal, followed up with regular reviews to cap
temperature rises at 2 degrees Celsius, the bloc's climate boss
said on Wednesday.
Ahead of the Paris conference, which begins on Nov. 30,
European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete
said there was much work to be done and the negotiating text was
too long and complex. But he said he was positive there would be
an accord.
"We will have a deal in Paris. Of that, I have no doubt," he
said. The key was to get the right deal.
"The EU will fight for a very ambitious deal. When you have
196 parties, the easy way out is to agree a minimalistic
agreement," he told reporters. "We will work day and night to
have an ambitious agreement that is fit for purpose."
The European Union's priorities are that the Paris deal will
be followed up with regular reviews to take account of updates
to scientific opinion and ensure enough is being done to limit
global warming by the end of the century to 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
So far, national climate action plans submitted by more than
170 nations would only limit temperature rises to around 3
degrees Celsius, which is above the cap scientists say can
prevent the most devastating consequences of global warming in
terms of floods, droughts, desertification and rising sea
levels.
Another EU priority is a robust transparency and
accountability system to underpin any Paris deal.
The 28-member bloc regards itself as a leader in efforts to
curb global warming, but is responsible for less than 10 percent
of all greenhouse gas emissions, so it needs global support,
especially from the biggest emitters China and the United
States. Within Europe, it also has to contain any attempts by
Poland to weaken its negotiating stance.
Poland, heavily reliant on carbon-intensive coal, has been
vociferous about defending its mining industry after an election
in October that brought a more conservative government to power.
Asked about Poland, Arias Canete referred to comments from
the nation's new environment minister on Wednesday.
Although the Polish minister said he would work to shelter
Poland from the impact of any climate deal, he also said he
supported a global pact "as soon as possible", in a softening of
tone compared with previous warnings from the government that it
was prepared to veto climate action.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)