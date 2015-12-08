PARIS Dec 8 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday he hoped to secure a final climate deal among nearly 200 countries participating in a conference in Paris by a Friday deadline.

"The objective is to present a final text in time for its adoption by the Conference of Parties (COP) on Friday, Dec. 11 at 1800 (1700 GMT)," Fabius said at the conference venue in the north of the French capital. (Reporting by Emmauel Jarry; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Gareth Jones)