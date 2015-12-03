* Concern for future cotton production
* Apparel industry is major source of carbon emissions
* Hope for zero net carbon emissions before 2100
PARIS, Dec 3 The chief executives of seven top
clothing companies, including Hennes & Mauritz Gap
and Adidas, are calling on governments to
agree a strong climate change deal, saying they fear global
warming will drive up their costs.
Almost 200 nations are meeting in Paris until Dec. 11,
trying to work out a deal to limit a rise in temperatures blamed
on increasing emissions of greenhouse gases.
"We come together to acknowledge that climate change is
harming the world in which we operate," read the joint
declaration, also signed by heads of Levi Strauss,
Timberland-owner VF Corp, Eileen Fisher and Burton
Snowboards.
"Climate change mitigation and technological innovation are
vital to the health and well-being of those who make and use our
products, as well as to the future supply of materials needed to
make those materials," they added.
The seven companies are among the world's top users of
cotton and the executives said they were concerned climate
warming could drive up costs by harming cotton production.
Faced with criticism the fashion industry helps fuel a
wasteful throwaway culture, companies such as H&M and Adidas
have been trying to improve their environmental credentials by
launching products made from recycled materials.
The apparel industry accounts for 10 percent of global
carbon emissions, with more than 150 billion garments produced
every year, according to Zady, a fashion website that seeks to
encourage consumers to buy fewer, higher-quality garments
produced in a more sustainable way.
The seven executives said they hoped the Paris deal would
ensure net zero greenhouse gas emissions well before the end of
the century as well as include assurances that national climate
commitments are strengthened every five years, starting in 2020.
The declaration included no new commitments from the
companies themselves on how they plan to help reach those aims.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)