ROME Nov 26 Drought, floods and other extremes
of weather have become more frequent and severe in the past 30
years and pose a rising threat to food security in developing
countries, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
Natural disasters caused worldwide damage worth $1.5
trillion, more than the annual GDP of Australia, between 2003
and 2013 and hit agriculture hard, the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) said in a report.
It said they were occurring almost twice as often as in the
1980s, hampering efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty.
Ahead of next week's U.N. climate conference in Paris, where
almost 200 countries will try to agree measures to limit climate
change, the FAO called for more investment in disaster response
and recovery, and in adaptation to climate change, to make the
farming sector more resilient. Scientists say a rise in global
temperatures caused by man-made greenhouse gas emissions will
make extreme weather events ever more frequent.
"This year alone, small-scale farmers, fisherfolk,
pastoralists and foresters - from Myanmar to Guatemala and from
Vanuatu to Malawi - have seen their livelihoods eroded or erased
by cyclones, droughts, floods and earthquakes," FAO Director
General Graziano Da Silva wrote in the report.
The damage is most keenly felt in developing economies,
which are more dependent on farming.
In sub-Saharan Africa, for instance, agriculture and
agribusiness together on average make up half of economic
output.
While drought is the biggest threat to livestock, fisheries
suffer most from storms and tsunamis.
The report singled out the damage that drought has done to
food processing in Kenya, and the effect of floods on cotton and
rice production in Pakistan.
Two and a half billion people worldwide depend on
agriculture for their livelihoods, but only 4.2 percent of total
official development funds was spent on the sector between 2003
and 2012, against a U.N. target of 10 percent, FAO said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)