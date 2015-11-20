BARCELONA, Nov 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world
is making sluggish progress towards meeting an international
goal of at least halving natural forest loss by 2020 and ending
it by 2030, researchers have warned.
The commitment, made in the New York Declaration on Forests
in September 2014 at a U.N. summit on tackling climate change,
is endorsed by around 180 governments, companies, indigenous
peoples' organisations, green groups and think tanks.
"Battling deforestation is a massive challenge that can't be
turned around overnight," said Charlotte Streck, co-founder and
director of Climate Focus, an advisory company.
Two new reports released this week by Climate Focus, the
Global Canopy Programme and other forest research groups
assessed how governments and companies are doing on reducing
deforestation, ahead of U.N. climate talks starting on Nov. 30
that are due to agree a new global deal to curb climate change.
Keeping forests standing is seen as a key way of reducing
the greenhouse gas emissions causing global warming.
When forests are degraded or destroyed, the carbon stored in
the trees is released into the atmosphere, and deforestation
accounts for 10 to 15 percent of carbon emissions worldwide.
Streck said the Paris climate summit was an opportunity to
signal clear action on halting deforestation. "Progress on
forests at the meeting will serve as a bellwether for the fate
of the (New York) declaration - and forests," she said.
Here are some facts and figures from the reports:
* The annual loss of natural forest area appears to be
declining, if forest regrowth is counted as offsetting forest
clearing.
* But there is no sign that the annual rate at which natural
forests are being cleared or harvested is slowing.
* Researchers assessed 122 of the roughly 170 climate change
action plans submitted to the United Nations as the basis for a
new global climate deal, and found only 40 included specific
actions on land use and forests in their emissions reduction
target, while 18 excluded land use/forests from their target.
* The New York declaration includes a target of restoring
150 million hectares of degraded land by 2020 and an additional
200 million hectares by 2030. Since 2011, signatories to the
Bonn Challenge, a global scheme, have pledged to reforest close
to 63 million hectares, 42 percent of the 2020 target.
* Since 2009, at least 300 corporations - from consumer
goods firms like Unilever and Dunkin' Donuts to suppliers like
Asia Pulp & Paper - have made policy commitments to reduce or
eliminate deforestation in their supply chains. About a third of
those pledges were made since the start of 2014.
* Commercial agriculture drives at least two thirds of
tropical deforestation, yet only 8 percent of all 250 powerful
companies assessed in the 2015 Forest 500 ranking have zero
deforestation policies in place that apply across commodities
which threaten forests - palm oil, soya, beef, leather, paper
and timber.
* Sustainable forest products are growing their market
share. Half of forests providing pulp for paper are now
certified, and certified sustainable palm oil has grown to 18
percent of the global market. But only 2 percent of soy is
certified as sustainable, and there is no data on beef.
* In the financial community, less than 1 percent of
investors have adopted zero deforestation commitments that apply
to all their investments or lending in agricultural supply
chains.
* Of the governments assessed in the Forest 500, none had
significantly strengthened their national or state-level
deforestation policies since 2014.
* The adoption of clean cooking stoves, which reduce or
replace the use of firewood, is accelerating rapidly, almost
doubling every year from 2008 to 2013.Sources: 2015 Forest 500
from the Global Canopy Programme (forest500.org/) and
Progress on the New York Declaration on Forests: An Assessment
Framework and Initial Report from Climate Focus
(www.climatefocus.com/)
(Reporting by Megan Rowling, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)