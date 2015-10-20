* Fabius says summit to be "turning point" in climate fight
* Promises for action likely to be reviewed every five years
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Oct 20 Prospects for a U.N. deal
in Paris in December meant to mark a "turning point" in slowing
climate change have brightened after an acrimonious start to the
final preparatory talks in Germany, France said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said there was a growing
consensus that national pledges for curbing greenhouse gas
emissions beyond 2020, the building blocks of a deal in Paris,
should be reviewed and toughened every five years.
"The climate ... is positive" for a deal in Paris despite
acrimony between many nations on Monday over a pared-down draft
agreement for Paris that had cut out many governments' core
demands, he told a news conference in Bonn.
Fabius, who will lead the summit, said a deal would not
solve all problems but could put the world on track for a shift
from fossil fuels towards greener energy.
"It's a turning point," he said of the planned deal in Paris
at the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit.
Delegates said the mood was better after the week-long Bonn
talks opened on Monday with many developing nations objecting to
a pared-down 20-page draft agreement, drawn up by senior
diplomats, that omitted core demands.
Overnight the text swelled to 34 pages with all nations
allowed to make additions, such as developing nations' calls for
an increase in aid after 2020 and assurances that the rich will
lead in making deep cuts in emissions.
That text is still far more manageable than an original that
had run to 80 pages, outlining ways to limit emissions to avert
heatwaves, floods and rising seas.
"Fears that the document would expand out of control were
laid to rest," said Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko of South
Africa, who represents more than 130 developing nations.
On Monday she had denounced the former text as a form of
"apartheid" depriving the poor of their voice.
Laurence Tubiana, France's climate envoy, said the talks had
averted a damaging collapse, saying: "They could very well have
exploded."
Fabius said there were also reasons for optimism because
more than 150 nations have now submitted national plans for
action beyond 2020, representing almost 90 percent of emissions.
Christiana Figueres, the U.N.'s climate chief, said it had
been obvious for a long time that pledges in Paris would not be
enough to limit warming to a U.N. goal of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
The hope is that each nation will toughen restrictions on
emissions over coming years, she said.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle/Ruth Pitchford)