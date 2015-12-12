PARIS Dec 12 France will revise its domestic
goals for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020 and will seek to
build a coalition of nations striving for a global carbon price
to accelerate a shift towards greener energy, French President
Hollande said on Saturday.
He was speaking just after the sealing of a global accord to
limit global warming, which the French leaders of the deal said
sacrificed some ambition in order to get a universal deal.
Hollande, whose presidential term ends in 2017, said he
engaged on behalf of France to revise the nation's greenhouse
gas goals by 2020 at the latest and to review the amount of
money it is giving to help the poorest nations adapt to climate
change.
He said he would also seek to work with other nations
seeking to lead the fight against global warming.
"I engage with other countries if they want to join us to
establish a coalition for a carbon price so that investment can
be redirected," Hollande told delegates in Paris.
A binding text, agreed by nearly 200 nations, contains loose
language on "internationally transferred mitigation outcomes,"
which could enable countries to offset their own emissions by
buying emissions credits from other nations.
A political, non-legal part of the Paris Agreement
recognises the importance of "carbon pricing", but does not
require nations to seek to develop it.
