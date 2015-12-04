LONDON Dec 4 A G20 task force will develop voluntary company disclosures for investors to compare risks to businesses from climate change, Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said on Friday.

The FSB drafts and coordinates global financial regulation for the Group of 20 economies (G20), whose summit in Turkey last month asked the board to look at how the financial sector can take account of climate-related issues.

"Access to high quality financial information will allow market participants and policymakers to understand and better manage those risks, which are likely to grow with time," Carney said in a statement at the Paris climate conference on Friday.

In September, Carney, who is also governor of the Bank of England, said companies must be more open about their "climate change footprint" such as risks from rapid repricing assets like coal and other fossil-fuel reserves.

The task force will be chaired by Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York and now the United Nations Secretary General's special envoy for cities and climate change.

It will comprise initially of about 10 people who will determine the scope and main objectives by the end of March. Another 20 people will draft specific recommendations for voluntary disclosure principles and leading practices by the end of 2016.

It will consider the physical, liability and transition risks associated with climate change and what constitutes effective financial disclosures.

Increasing levels of physical risk, such as from extreme weather events, could present significant challenges to general insurers, Carney said in September.

The FSB said there was a need to find common ground amid the existing wide range of disclosure systems relating to climate or sustainability.

(Writing by Huw Jones in London, editing by Susan Thomas)