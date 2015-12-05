* Global health alliance was set up at Durban climate talks
* Rising tides bring rise in disease
* Developed, developing worlds all at climate health risk
By Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 5 Small islands that bear the brunt
of rising sea levels also face the greatest risk of diseases
linked to a warmer planet, health leaders said on Saturday, as
13 million medical professionals added to the calls for a global
climate pact.
Hundreds of thousands more people will die every year from
heat stroke and tropical illnesses unless negotiators in Paris
can agree a strong global deal to cap global warming, the Global
Climate and Health Alliance said.
The alliance, formed at U.N. climate talks in Durban in
2011, met in central Paris on Saturday as U.N. negotiators on
the outskirts of the city sought to hammer out a new climate
change pact.
The World Health Organization has warned that the effects of
extreme weather on the fight against malnutrition, malaria and
diarrhoea alone will account for an extra 250,000 premature
deaths a year by 2030.
"In the case of small island states like Tuvalu, the health
impacts of climate change are palpable," said the island's
health minister, Satini Tulaga Manuella said.
"When we are talking about climate change, this is important
for the future health of our people, and people everywhere."
Jone Usamate, health minister for Fiji, said the island was
suffering from climate-related diseases such as dengue fever and
chikungunya, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes and unknown in
Fiji until the first case was confirmed in May.
"As the climate changes, we are seeing new infectious
diseases and many other health impacts," he said.
The Global Climate and Health Alliance groups more than
1,700 health organisations and 8,200 hospitals and health
facilities.
It said it had collected 13 million signatories from its
members, amounting to a medical consensus on the need to combat
global warming.
Even without the wider effects of climate change, air
pollution from fossil fuels, especially from coal-fired
electricity and vehicle emissions, is a major cause of early
death.
In the European Union, more than 400,000 early deaths a year
are linked to air pollution that causes respiratory disease and
some forms of cancer, the European Commission has found.
But EU policy-makers' efforts to roll out tougher emissions
standards have been repeatedly diluted as governments and member
states count the short-term costs of action, which health
professionals say would be far outweighed by reduced medical
bills if more action were taken.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)