DEAUVILLE, France, Oct 16 EU leaders are likely
to agree a new decade of climate and energy policy next week
despite the "legitimate concerns" of several nations, Europe's
climate boss said on Thursday.
European Union leaders have set themselves a deadline of the
end of October to agree on green energy goals for 2030 to follow
on from 2020 policy.
Provided they agree, the EU will be the first major bloc to
set out its position ahead of a U.N. conference in Paris in 2015
to negotiate an international pact on curbing global warming.
"There should not be problems that could not be overcome,"
European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told Reuters on
the sidelines of a conference in Deauville, northern France.
"It should be feasible to agree on a 40 percent domestic
greenhouse gas target and a very strong signal on efficiency and
renewables," she said.
"A lot of details will follow, but then we will have the
skeleton on which we can build."
If the EU leaders do not agree, Hedegaard said they would be
responsible for destroying momentum towards a new global deal,
which she said would still be "tremendously difficult" to reach.
Looking back to the failed Copenhagen U.N. summit in 2009,
Hedegaard said the U.N. Paris conference was "going to be yet
another nightmare but hopefully this time it could end well" as
the United States and China edge towards action and pressure
from citizens demanding change builds.
TRIPLE GOALS
The European Commission, the EU executive, has outlined
three targets for 2030 - to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40
percent versus 1990 levels, to improve energy efficiency to 30
percent compared with business as usual and to increase the
share of renewable energy in the mix to 27 percent.
Poland, which depends on coal for most of its energy, has
been prominent in complaining about the cost of increasing the
emissions cutting target to 40 percent from a 20 percent goal
for 2020.
Other EU states also have "legitimate concerns," Hedegaard
said.
A briefing paper, seen by Reuters, prepared ahead of a
meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Oct. 23-24, showed Britain
had concerns about increasing energy efficiency, while Germany
said a deal should not be done at any price.
For Hedegaard, energy efficiency is the most logical step,
especially as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine focuses the
EU on the need to reduce dependency on imported Russian gas.
Environment campaigners say Britain's issue with energy
saving is partly because it has committed to a major investment
in nuclear power, which needs high demand to justify it.
The European Commission earlier this month approved
Britain's plans to finance the new nuclear plant to be built at
Hinkley Point in southwest England and operated by French
utility EDF.
EDF will receive a guaranteed power price of 92.50
pounds($149) per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice the
current market rate.
Hedegaard was one of five out of 28 commissioners who voted
against the Commission's approval.
"It's no secret that I was not in favour of that decision,"
Hedegaard said. "I just think at a time when we are heading
towards a system where we want subsidies for renewables to be
cut, it is not the right signal," she said. "I would also be
concerned about prices for the energy consumers in Britain."
(1 US dollar = 0.6217 British pound)
