(Adds Hollande details, Fabius after ministerial meeting)
PARIS, Sept 7 French President Francois Hollande
warned on Monday that climate change talks in Paris later this
year could fail especially if the issue of financing for
emerging nations was not resolved.
The United Nations said on Sept. 4 that talks were on track
for the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit after a week of negotiations in
Bonn made progress in clarifying options about everything from
cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to raising aid to developing
nations.
"Good intentions are there, but we are still far away from a
legally binding agreement and financing that is up to the levels
needed," Hollande told a news conference. "There is even a risk
of failure."
Almost 200 governments agreed in 2010 that a 2 degree
Celsius rise was the maximum allowable to avert the heaviest
impact of climate change, including floods, droughts and rising
sea levels. About 100 developing nations favour a tougher
ceiling of 1.5 degrees.
The plans submitted so far to the United Nations by about 60
nations represent 70 percent of world emissions and are deemed
too weak to keep temperatures below the agreed ceiling of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times
needed to avoid the worst effects of warming.
Some emerging nations do not want to commit themselves until
they are assured that developing nations will receive $100
billion per year from 2020 to adapt to the impact of climate
change.
Hollande said France would focus over the next three months
on firming up assurances on this sum.
"It is the key. There has to be a pre-accord on the question
of financing so that leaders come to Paris knowing there is
certainty we will be able to conclude," Hollande said.
"If we don't conclude, and there are no substantial measures
to ensure the transition, it won't be hundreds of thousands of
refugees in the next 20 years, it will be millions."
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who hosted some 60
countries in the French capital on Monday to add impetus to the
negotiations, said he would convene a larger ministerial meeting
by mid-November to ensure that much of the work was completed
before the Paris summit.
