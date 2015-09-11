* Hulot says poor nations will not accept promises
By Bate Felix and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Sept 11 Countries suffering the worst
effects of climate change will not be content with empty
promises at the Paris summit in December and the meeting could
end in failure unless they are satisfied, President Francois
Hollande's envoy has warned.
France will host the summit where some 200 countries are
expected to agree to keep temperatures below a ceiling of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
But Nicolas Hulot, Hollande's Special Envoy for the
Protection of the Planet, said countries most at risk from
rising sea levels and extreme weather also want firm commitments
from richer countries to fund efforts to limit global warming.
"I have warned everyone. Words will not be enough. Promises
will also not be enough," he said in his office across the road
from the Elysee palace.
Hulot, 60, has embodied the environmental movement for a
generation of French people since he began as a reporter some 30
years ago, focusing on nature and environmental issues.
He was appointed in 2012 by Hollande to bolster support at
home and internationally over the need for agreement in Paris.
Although there has been some progress ahead of the summit
compared with a meeting six years ago in Copenhagen - which
ended without agreement - nothing has been decided and the risk
of failure could not be excluded, Hulot said.
HEADING FOR CLASH?
The slow pace of preparatory negotiations last week in
Germany, on everything from target cuts in greenhouse gas
emissions to raising funds to aid developing nations, has raised
concerns.
"I would say we could head towards a clash. If the nations
that are suffering the most are not reassured, we could be
heading towards a clash at the conference," Hulot told Reuters
in an interview.
A key issue is the reticence by some emerging nations to
commit themselves to any emission target until they are assured
that developing nations will receive $100 billion per year from
2020 to help them adapt to the impact of climate change.
Hulot said most promises that were made in Copenhagen were
not respected.
"Countries that are suffering the negative consequences of
climate change will no longer feed on promises because they
doubt the sincerity of richer nations to honour those promises,"
said the man who has advised three French presidents.
"So, before the summit, these countries need to know clearly
where the money will come from. What kind of funding will they
get and how will they access it," said Hulot, warning that
failure in Paris could have dire consequences.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Dominic Evans)