negotiations, two weeks of intense talks and more than a few
sleepless nights, climate officials from almost 200 nations
meeting in Paris are on the cusp of a landmark accord to arrest
climate change.
On Saturday, hosts France released the final text of a
"Paris Outcome", this one devoid of the bracketed text that
represented the sticking points yet to be resolved.
Written in the opaque legal language that has evolved from
more than two decades of U.N. climate talks, the pact sets the
world a roadmap for breaking away from the fossil fuels that
have powered the global economy since the Industrial Revolution.
The new text is 31 pages, against 27 on Thursday and more
than 50 at the start of the talks.
National delegations have broken up to review the text, with
hopes high that they will return to a formal session to adopt it
later on Saturday.
Following are details of the new draft:
FINANCE
Developed nations promised in 2009 to mobilise $100 billion
a year by 2020 from both public and private sources to help
developing nations limit their greenhouse gas emissions and
adapt to more floods, heat waves and rising sea levels.
Enshrining that figure in legal language was one of the
biggest sticking points of the talks as delegates said the U.S.
Congress could never ratify a commitment for developing nations
to keep on increasing that figure from 2020.
In non-binding decisions that accompany the binding text,
the agreement says governments shall set by 2025 "a new
collective quantified goal from a floor of $100 billion per
year, taking into account the needs and priorities of developing
countries".
LONG-TERM GOAL (DEGREES)
In 2010, the U.N. climate summit in Mexico adopted a goal of
keeping global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, a level
that scientists say could be a tipping point for the climate.
Global average surface temperatures have already risen by about
1.0 Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit).
But many vulnerable, low-lying nations like the Marshall
Islands say that a full 2 degrees Celsius rise would endanger
their very existence as sea levels rise, and pushed hard for
setting a goal to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees
Celsius.
They found support from more than 100 nations, including the
European Union and the United States, which formed a "high
ambition coalition".
Saudi Arabia and other nations resisted, saying there was
insufficient research to support a tougher target and that
setting too ambitious a figure could endanger food security.
The final draft text sets an aim to hold the increase in the
global average temperature to "well below 2 degrees Celsius
above pre-industrial levels".
It also seeks to pursue efforts to limit the temperature
increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,
recognising that this would significantly reduce the risks and
impacts of climate change.
LONG-TERM GOAL (EMISSIONS)
Negotiators have struggled with how to phrase an
aspirational longer-term goal for halting emissions, a symbolic
but still potent message about how they see the world's energy
system transforming over the rest of this century.
Some of the most vulnerable nations and non-governmental
organisations had campaigned for a clear, quantified goal for
eliminating or reducing fossil fuel use by the middle of the
century.
China and India, heavily dependent on coal, are among those
reluctant to set clear dates for giving up fossil fuels they see
as vital to lifting millions from poverty. Saudi Arabia, whose
economy also depends on oil, is also a clear opponent.
The European Union, although keen to lead on climate had a
problem with the word decarbonisation because of Poland, whose
economy depends on coal.
As negotiations wore on, the options grew vaguer. By
Thursday evening, the goal was greenhouse gas neutrality, a
phrasing that confounded some climate experts, but avoided the
word decarbonisation.
The final text said nations must "aim to reach global
peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible,
recognising that peaking will take longer for developing country
parties".
It said that to achieve the long-term temperature goal set
out by the deal, parties will aim to achieve a balance between
anthropogenic emissions by sources and removals by sinks of
greenhouse gases in the second half of this century, on the
basis of equity, and in the context of sustainable development
and efforts to eradicate poverty.
Analysts at the talks interpreted the text as implying net
zero emissions.
LOSS AND DAMAGE
Developing nations want a long-term mechanism to help them
cope with loss and damage from disasters such as typhoons or the
impacts of a creeping rise of sea level rise. All governments
set up a loss and damage mechanism in 2013, but it has so far
done little.
Earlier drafts recognised the importance of averting,
minimising and addressing loss and damage, but offered divergent
options, including one that left out the mechanism.
An existing international mechanism to deal with the
unavoidable losses and damages caused by climate change, such as
creeping deserts and rising seas, is anchored in the draft final
deal.
A promise that it will not be used as a basis for "liability
and compensation" -- a demand from the United States that proved
divisive -- has been moved to a set of accompanying decisions in
a compromise.
RAISING AMBITION
Well before the Paris talks began, it was clear that the
promises made by 186 nations to curb greenhouse gas emissions
beyond 2020, the backbone of the Paris accord, were too weak to
limit rising temperatures to the agreed 2 degrees Celsius level.
Negotiators knew going in there would have to be a system
for "ratcheting up" national measures, but how and when to do
that has been a sticking point throughout.
Frequent reviews have been a major demand from negotiating
blocs such as the European Union, but China in particular said
it cannot commit to more aggressive action quickly because
Beijing has already set domestic goals out to 2030.
In line with a date mooted in the previous draft on
Thursday, the new draft text schedules a "first global stocktake
in 2023" and every five years thereafter unless otherwise
decided.
CARBON MARKETS
The draft legal text contains no explicit mention of carbon
markets, nor of the possibility of carbon penalties for aviation
and shipping. It does, however, include a reference to the "use
of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes," which could
allow nations on a voluntary basis to offset their own emissions
by buying credits from other nations.
DIFFERENTIATION
Developing nations say that rich nations, as defined in a
1992 Convention, should continue to take the lead in cutting
emissions and providing finance. Developed nations argue that
many of these countries, such as Singapore and South Korea, have
since become wealthy and should do more.
The new text says developed countries shall provide
financial resources to assist developing countries and "other
parties are encouraged to provide or continue to provide such
support voluntarily".
